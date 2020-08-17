Did Sonakshi Sinha take a sly dig at Kangana Ranaut?

We all know that the word ‘nepotism’ was made famous by Kangana Ranaut when she spoke about it on Koffee With Karan. There were then a lot of debates about nepotism in the industry and after Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; the discussion on the topic has once again begun.

Recently, while talking to Hindustan Times, Sonakshi Sinha spoke about the whole nepotism debate and one of her statements felt like a sly dig at Kangana. Sonakshi stated that “this word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalized by a person whose sister is managing their work.”

The Dabangg actress said, “See, it might be happening (in Bollywood), but it happens everywhere else as well. The word nepotism isn’t only limited to the film industry. Today, a businessman will hand over his business to his son, and not to a random person based on merit, no matter how good he is, his family would come first. And I find it so amusing that this word nepotism has been introduced and sensationalized by a person whose sister is managing their work. And I don’t think I really want to give it that much more importance.”

“Having said that, my father (Shatrughan Sinha) has never picked up the phone and called any producer to say, ‘Take my daughter in your film’. I was offered Dabangg (2010) because yes, my family knew Salman Khan’s family, but that’s it. They saw me, thought I’ll fit the role, and I was offered the film. After that, I had to work very hard. I’ve always been very punctual. I have very good work ethics and the audience accepted me. These are the four things that have helped me sustain a career for ten years right now,” she added.

Well, because of this whole nepotism debate, a lot of star kids are being trolled on social media. Due to the negativity and trolls, a few weeks ago, Sonakshi had decided to leave Twitter.