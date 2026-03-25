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'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' accused of hurting Sikh sentiments, complaint filed

The complaint, submitted by “Sikhs in Maharashtra” at the Mulund police station

Dhurandhar

Earlier, R Madhavan’s character was also criticised by a group of the Sikh community

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 25, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
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Highlights

  • Sikh group lodges complaint alleging religious offence in film’s promotional imagery
  • Controversial poster shows character in Sikh attire holding a cigarette
  • Film sources claim the image is AI-generated and not official material

Objection over depiction in poster

A complaint has been filed in Mumbai against the makers of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, with a Sikh organisation alleging that the film’s promotional material has hurt religious sentiments.

The complaint, submitted by “Sikhs in Maharashtra” at the Mulund police station, raises concerns over a poster featuring Ranveer Singh in Sikh attire, including a turban, beard and kada. The group has objected to the depiction of the character holding a cigarette while wearing these symbols, which are considered sacred in Sikhism.

Describing the portrayal as disrespectful, the organisation has sought action against the actor, as well as the film’s director and producers.

Makers distance themselves from image

Sources associated with the film have stated that the image in question is not part of the official promotional campaign. According to them, the poster is AI-generated and does not represent authorised material released by the makers.

Police officials confirmed that no FIR has been registered so far and that the complaint is currently under investigation.

Film’s performance and storyline

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, released on March 19, has reported strong box office numbers, crossing around £67 million globally.

The film serves as a sequel to Dhurandhar, which had earned around £96 million worldwide. The story follows the rise of Hamza Ali Mazari within Karachi’s underworld, while also tracing his earlier identity as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and the events that shaped his journey.

Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar, the film has been released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The complaint adds a layer of scrutiny to a film that has otherwise seen strong commercial momentum since its release.

dhurandharaditya dharr madhavanlegal actionsikh communityranveer singh

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