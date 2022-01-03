Website Logo
  Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Entertainment

Dhanush starrer bilingual film Sir starts rolling

Dhanush (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The film is billed as an “ambitious journey of a common man”.

Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Sir, starring Kollywood superstar Dhanush, began production in Hyderabad on Monday.

Also titled Vaathi, the forthcoming film is written and directed by Venky Atluri of Rang De and Tholiprema fame.

Production house Sithara Entertainments shared pictures from the film’s pooja ceremony on Twitter. “An Auspicious start to an Ambitious Journey of a common man. #Vaathi/#Sir took off today with a pooja. Regular shoot from 5th Jan,” the makers wrote in a tweet.

The GV Prakash Kumar musical is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. The film also stars Samyuktha in the lead role. It will mark her second film in Telugu.

Dhanush’s latest release was filmmaker Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re (2021), co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in a special role. The film, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, has been performing pretty well ever since its release. Dhanush received overwhelming response for his powerful performance in it.

The actor has a packed slate with films like Karthick Naren’s Tamil action thriller Maaran, actioner Thiruchitrambalam, and his director-brother Selvaraghavan’s Naane Varuven. He also plays a pivotal role in filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo’s The Gray Man, which marks his Hollywood debut.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

