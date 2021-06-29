Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 29, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 397,637
Total Cases 30,316,897
Today's Fatalities 907
Today's Cases 37,566
Entertainment

Dhanush in talks to headline yet another bilingual film

Dhanush (Photo by STRDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Dhanush, who is presently riding high on the roaring success of his Netflix film Jagame Thandhiram (2021), has signed several interesting projects lately. The National Film Award-winning actor has been announcing a new film almost every month.

A couple of days ago, Dhanush announced that he is joining forces with filmmaker Sekhar Kammula for a pan-India film. Some media outlets even reported that the actor is charging a whopping amount of approximately £4,865,275 for the untitled film, to be produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao.

Now, we hear that Dhanush is in talks to headline one more bilingual film. According to fresh media reports, a well-established production house from Tollywood has been planning a big-ticket Tamil-Telugu bilingual with the actor, who is yet to sign the project on the dotted line.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is currently in the USA shooting for his much-talked-about Hollywood film, The Gray Man. He is expected to return to Chennai in July after completing the Anthony and Joe Russo directorial. The actor will immediately start shooting for D43 with Karthick Naren.

Then the actor is expected to begin the work for D44, which is reported to be directed by Mithran Jawahar. The film produced by Sun Pictures is said to be a quick project, and the team is looking at wrapping up it over a period of just three weeks.

Dhanush’s 45th film Naane Varuven, which marks his reunion with his brother Selvaraghavan, is set to begin production from August 20, 2021. The director made an official announcement regarding the same on his Twitter handle last week.

The actor also stars in Aanand L Rai’s next directorial Atrangi Re. The Bollywood film, also featuring Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, wrapped up its shoot a couple of months ago.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

