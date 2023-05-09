Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Bollywood News

Dhak Dhak set to release in second half of 2023

Dhak Dhak is helmed by Tarun Dudeja.

Dhak Dhak Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Sanjana Sanghi on Tuesday unveiled that her film Dhak Dhak is set to hit the theatres this year. Taking to Instagram, she dropped a poster of the film along with an announcement of the release.

Sharing the poster, she wrote, “Dhak Dhak. The journey of our lifetimes, biking our way up to one of the highest motorable roads in the world reaches you soon. #Releases2023.”

 

As soon as the announcement was made, the actor’s fans and industry friends chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, “Yeasss can’t wait.”

Another commented, “Finally after a long wait this is gonna be releasing this year.”

“Much awaited,” the comment read.

Helmed by Tarun Dudeja, Dhak Dhak belongs to the adventure genre which follows the story of a road trip undertaken by a girl gang.

Apart from Sanjana herself, the film also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Dia Mirza in lead roles.

On the work front, Sanjana will be next seen in Pink fame director Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s untitled Hindi film. Pankaj Tripathi and Parvathy Thiruvothu are also part of the movie.

According to sources, Sanjana and Tripathi will be playing the roles of daughter and father in the film.

Eastern Eye

