Dhaakad new stills: No one messes up with Kangana Ranaut a.k.a Agent Agni

By Murtuza Iqbal







Kangana Ranaut is currently busy with the shooting of Dhaakad which is an action-thriller. She plays the role of a spy in the movie, and recently, she shared a couple of new stills of the movie in which she is looking badass.

The actress posted on Instagram, “They call her Agni… the brave one #dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death … #dhaakad.”





Kangana has been prepping up for the role of Agent Agni from the past few months, and even on the sets the actress is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to getting the action scenes perfect.

A few days ago, she had posted a few videos and pictures from the sets where she was preparing to shoot at a coal mine. The actress had posted, “This is an appreciation post for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @razylivingtheblues practically living at the location for past few days! This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way 🙂 #dhaakad.”





Directed by Razneesh (Razy) Ghai, Dhaakad also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta. The movie is slated to release on 1st October 2021.

While announcing the release date, Kangana had posted, “She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni 🔥 India’s first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!”

