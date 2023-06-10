Website Logo
  Saturday, June 10, 2023
Devi Sri Prasad on ‘Saami Saami’ featuring in ‘Never Have I Ever’

The composer is currently working on multiple projects, but expectations are riding high on the soundtrack of Pushpa: The Rule.

Devi Sri Prasad (Photo credit: Raindrop Media)

By: Mohnish Singh

Never Have I Ever season four is out on Netflix and fans all around the world are binge-watching it. Co-created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever follows Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), an Indian-American student, as she deals with the death of her father, high school crushes, and complicated family life.

In one of the episodes of the popular American series, we see its lead actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan dancing to the hitTelugu-language song “Saami Saami” from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s pan-India blockbuster Pusha: The Rise (2023), leaving Indian fans over joyous.

Reacting to the song being featured in the series, Composer Devi Sri Prasad, aka DSP, said that he is “really happy about it.”

Talking to indianexpress.com, Devi Sri Prasad said, “I feel really good, and I am happy about it. ‘Oo Antava’ was also featured around the globe and now “Saami Saami” has also featured in this, and that too the Tamil version.”

He added, “I have seen a bit of that show. I didn’t watch the whole thing, though but I have seen parts of the show.”

The composer is currently working on multiple projects, but expectations are riding high on the soundtrack of Pushpa: The Rule, the second installment of Pushpa: The Rise.

“We are always aiming for the best. Like how we worked for Pushpa 1, we are all working hard for Pushpa 2 as well and recording is going on. Hope everyone will give us double the love,” he said.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

