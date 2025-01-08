Devajit Saikia: From lawyer to India's next cricket chief

Devajit Saikia is set to take charge as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), one of the wealthiest and most influential governing bodies in global sports.
Saikia, a lawyer with a modest cricketing career, was the only nominee for the role and is expected to be confirmed at a BCCI members' meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.
The 55-year-old currently serves as interim secretary, a position he assumed after Jay Shah became chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) last month.
Shah, who has led the BCCI since 2019, is the son of India’s home minister, Amit Shah.
Saikia has previously stated that administration was never part of his plans.
"It was never my intention to be a cricket or sports administrator. Even today I don't like being an administrator," he told broadcasters last year.
He said his entry into administration was driven by his experience of "corruption" in cricket governance in his home state of Assam.
Saikia's cricketing background includes a brief stint as a wicketkeeper-batter for Assam, scoring 53 runs in four first-class matches during the 1990–91 season.
His administrative journey began as general secretary of a cricket club in Assam under Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is now the state's chief minister and a leader in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Saikia and Sarma later worked together in the Assam state cricket association.
When Sarma became chief minister, he appointed Saikia as the advocate general, the state government's chief legal adviser.
Saikia’s transition to BCCI administration came after Shah’s departure to the ICC, with Saikia already serving on the board.
Saikia’s appointment has drawn criticism from political opponents in Assam, who argued that it was inappropriate for him to accept an "office of profit" while serving in the state government. He dismissed the criticism as "misguided."
In his personal life, Saikia is known for his passion for biking and adventure sports.
