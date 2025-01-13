Skip to content
Devajit Saikia succeeds Jay Shah as BCCI secretary

The 55-year-old replaces Jay Shah, who stepped down to become the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Devajit-Saikia-Getty

Saikia had been serving as BCCI’s interim secretary following Shah's departure last month. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 13, 2025
Eastern Eye
DEVAJIT SAIKIA has been elected as the new secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the board announced on Sunday. Saikia, a former player and advocate, was the sole nominee for the position.

"Devajit Saikia is declared duly elected as the secretary of BCCI," the BCCI said in a statement.

The 55-year-old replaces Jay Shah, who stepped down to become the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The BCCI also named businessman and state cricket administrator Prabhtej Singh Bhatia as its new treasurer.

Saikia had been serving as BCCI’s interim secretary following Shah's departure last month.

Although Saikia had a modest cricket career, he has strong connections with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He began his administrative career as general secretary of a cricket club in Assam under Himanta Biswa Sarma, now the state’s chief minister and a BJP leader.

Both Saikia and Sarma later worked together in the Assam Cricket Association. When Sarma became chief minister, Saikia was appointed as Assam’s advocate general.

As a cricketer, Saikia was a wicketkeeper-batsman who played four first-class matches for Assam, scoring 53 runs.

(With inputs from AFP)

