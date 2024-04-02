Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ lands in trouble in India

Monkey Man is a revenge tale inspired by the Hindu deity Hanuman.

Dev Patel in a still from Monkey Man

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Dev Patel’s much-anticipated film Monkey Man has been postponed in India.

The film, which marks Patel’s directorial debut and features him in the lead role alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, was initially scheduled for a release in the USA and other major territories on April 5, followed by an Indian release on April 19.

However, Universal Pictures India may defer the Indian release of Monkey Man as the film is yet to receive a green signal from the Central Board of Film Certification due to intense violence, sexual references, and frequent references to the Hindu religion and mythology in its narrative.

A publication reports a source as saying, “The studio wants to bring Monkey Man to theatres in India on April 19. But it all depends on its clearance by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film has excessive violence and there are fears that some of its aspects might hurt the sentiments of the section of the audience. Hence, the Censor process is expected to take time. Also, the Universal Studios team in the USA needs to permit the changes asked by the CBFC. Once they approve, the local team will carry out the changes and only then, the team will announce the release date.”

The source added, “If the process gets completed on time, Monkey Man will be released in India on April 19. Or else, it’ll release a week later, on April 26. A clearer picture will emerge in a week’s time, hopefully.”

In addition to Patel and Dhulipala, the film features Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, and others.

