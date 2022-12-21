Dev Patel in talks to headline Fantastic Four reboot

The Fantastic Four reboot, to be helmed by Matt Shakman, is scheduled to hit screens on February 14th, 2025.

Dev Patel (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Dev Patel is presently in talks to play the lead role in the much-talked-about Fantastic Four reboot. The Slumdog Millionaire (2008) actor has reportedly been approached for the role of Mister Fantastic in the film.

The Fantastic Four reboot is a part of MCU’s Phase 6 and fans have been waiting for it since Disney acquired Fox. Marvel Studios confirmed the film at Comic-Con 2019. But the studio has not spilled many beans on it since then. However, fresh reports claim that Patel is most likely to join the cast of the film.

Patel, who has been a part of several notable films including The Green Knight, Slumdog Millionaire, Hotel Mumbai, and Lion, is yet to sign on the dotted line. But if he indeed comes on board to head up the role as Reed Richards, it would be a great addition to the cast of the film.

The news of Patel joining the cast might come as a huge blow to those hoping that John Krasinski would be coming on board for F4. Now that Patel is rumoured to be joining the cast, it means that he joins Matt Shakman as one of the important figures of this new Marvel movie.

While the makers are yet to make any official announcement confirming Patel’s casting and other filming details, several media outlets report that pre-production for the film is well underway and was likely so even before Jon Watts walked out of the project as director.

