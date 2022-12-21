Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Dev Patel in talks to headline Fantastic Four reboot

The Fantastic Four reboot, to be helmed by Matt Shakman, is scheduled to hit screens on February 14th, 2025.

Dev Patel (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Dev Patel is presently in talks to play the lead role in the much-talked-about Fantastic Four reboot. The Slumdog Millionaire (2008) actor has reportedly been approached for the role of Mister Fantastic in the film.

The Fantastic Four reboot is a part of MCU’s Phase 6 and fans have been waiting for it since Disney acquired Fox. Marvel Studios confirmed the film at Comic-Con 2019. But the studio has not spilled many beans on it since then. However, fresh reports claim that Patel is most likely to join the cast of the film.

Patel, who has been a part of several notable films including The Green Knight, Slumdog Millionaire, Hotel Mumbai, and Lion, is yet to sign on the dotted line. But if he indeed comes on board to head up the role as Reed Richards, it would be a great addition to the cast of the film.

The news of Patel joining the cast might come as a huge blow to those hoping that John Krasinski would be coming on board for F4. Now that Patel is rumoured to be joining the cast, it means that he joins Matt Shakman as one of the important figures of this new Marvel movie.

While the makers are yet to make any official announcement confirming Patel’s casting and other filming details, several media outlets report that pre-production for the film is well underway and was likely so even before Jon Watts walked out of the project as director.

The Fantastic Four reboot, to be helmed by Matt Shakman, is scheduled to hit screens on February 14th, 2025.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Pathaan row: Ayodhya seer says ‘will burn Shah Rukh Khan alive’
Entertainment
It’s a big tick mark on my bucket list: Arjun Kapoor on Kuttey
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan only Indian to feature on British magazine’s list of 50 greatest actors…
NEWS
Aladdin pantomime with an all-white cast and offensive language branded ‘racist’ and ‘shameful’ amid diversity…
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan recalls how he asked Aditya Chopra to make Pathaan: ‘I might not…
NEWS
Rohit Saraf’s latest social media post hints at a collaboration with Never Have I Ever…
Entertainment
Tabu on back-to-back hits Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Drishyam 2: Everybody deserves share of…
Entertainment
Varun Dhawan to lead Indian installment of Citadel
Entertainment
Vidya Balan questions why Sanjay Leela Bhansali walked away with all credit for…
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai dances with daughter Aaradhya and playfully pulls Ranveer Singh’s cheek in…
NEWS
Nayanthara set to woo Hindi audience with her first-ever Hindi release Connect
Entertainment
Amit Sadh to essay role of an encounter specialist in his untitled film
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW