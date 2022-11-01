Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Trending Now:  

INDIA

Detailed, extensive inquiry into Morbi tragedy need of the hour: Modi

Key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest, Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the site of the Morbi mishap, in Morbi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)

By: Pramod Thomas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (1) said a “detailed and extensive” inquiry to identify all aspects relating to the Morbi bridge collapse tragedy is the need of the hour, as he chaired a high-level meeting in Gujarat to review the situation.

He asserted that key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement.

“Authorities must stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they receive all possible help in this tragic hour,” he said after he was briefed on the rescue operation and the assistance provided to the affected families.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who holds the rank of minister of state, were among those who attended the meeting.

Earlier, Modi visited the site of the bridge collapse and also went to the local hospital where the injured are recovering. He also interacted with those involved in rescue and relief work and lauded their efforts.

As many as 135 people have been killed in Sunday’s Morbi bridge collapse tragedy and 170 others rescued, Gujarat minister Rajendra Trivedi said on Tuesday.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Morbi bridge collapse: What we know about tragedy in Gujarat
INDIA
Britain prioritising India trade deal but can’t give timeline, says James Cleverly
News
Cyrus Mistry accident: Co-passenger Darius Pandole discharged from hospital
INDIA
India gets edge in global commercial launch market as ISRO puts 36 OneWeb satellites into…
News
Interpol sends back India’s red notice request against SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
News
Indian state begins campaign to replace ‘hello’ with ‘Vande Mataram’ on calls
News
This Indian village in Maharashtra goes on digital detox every evening
INDIA
Cyrus Mistry accident: Dr Anahita Pandole undergoes pelvic reconstruction surgery
News
‘Took data by cloning server, phones’: NGO Oxfam India on tax searches
INDIA
US anchor says Britain gave India civilization, abolished practice of widow burning
INDIA
British High Commissioner to India mourns Queen’s death In Hindi
News
Indian Sikh separated at partition meets Pakistani Muslim sister in Kartarpur
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW