Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Designer vagina surgery doubles due to trend of tight leggings

Leading surgeon claims he performed 50 such procedures in the year of 2021, and another 50 in the first six months of 2022.

iStock

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Leggings reportedly became fashionable in the 1970s thanks to celebrities such as Debbie Harry and the late Olivia Newton-John. But in recent years, corresponding with the rise of gym culture, leggings have been replaced by skin-tight athletic leggings.

This style, which is sometimes referred to as “sporty leisure” is a mixture of sports and casual wear, popularized by the stars who feature in the reality show called The Kardashians.

According to media reports, twice as many women are now having ‘designer vagina’ surgery to reshape their genitals due to the fad of tight leggings. Also, according to the Daily Mail, the number of women reportedly looking for labiaplasty surgery has doubled.

Labiaplasty, which costs between £2,000 and £4,000 and which takes one to two hours, involves using a laser to cut away unwanted tissue from the vulva at the entrance to the vagina.

The procedure thus, involves reducing the size of the labia minora – the flaps of skin on either side of the vaginal opening. This operation is reported to be almost always cosmetic, which also means it is not available on the NHS, informs the site, Journalbreak.

Chief surgeon at Signature Clinics, Dr John Skevofilax is reported to have told the Daily Mail that he performed 50 such procedures in the year of 2021, and another 50 in the first six months of 2022.

Apparently, more women want to get this surgery done, because tight leggings can be uncomfortable and some women fear the shape of their genitals is visible through the fabric.

Dr Skevofilax reportedly said, “They experience pain, discomfort in general, chafing, a lot of women actually will feel so uncomfortable that they avoid trying to wear this type of clothing. It’s all really interlinked, choosing a pair of leggings which causes discomfort and which in turn draws attention to the labia and the need for surgery.”

He further explains that when women wear tight leggings, it puts pressure on the labia, thereby causing pain and discomfort – this could be the reason why many women are seeking labiaplasty.

Though the NHS states that it is perfectly normal to have noticeable skin folds around the vaginal opening, it is assumed that some women get this procedure done because they don’t like the look of their labia.

WalesOnline reports that in 2018, in a bid to curb the surge of requests for so-called designer vaginas, girls were being given a tool to educate them about female anatomy.

According to experts, the booklet was reportedly designed in response to an increasing number of girls and women with cosmetic genital concerns requesting for surgery, despite having normal anatomy.

The booklet, which is commissioned by British Society for Paediatric and Adolescent Gynaecology (BritsPAG), utilises illustrations to describe variation in appearance in order to normalise vulva appearance, WalesOnline informs.

Dr Naomi Crouch, who chaired the BritsPAG is reported to have said in her work for the NHS, that she was yet to see a girl who needed the operation. The new guide ‘So What Is a Vulva Anyway?’ was launched at the Annual Update in Paediatric and Adolescent Gynaecology, a joint event by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) and BritsPAG.

Dr Crouch, who is a consultant gynaecologist, is quoted as saying, “There is absolutely no scientific evidence to support the practice of labiaplasty and the risk of harm is significant, particularly for teenagers who are still in stages of development both physically and psychologically.

“We hope this resource will provide information for girls and young women that their vulva is unique and will change throughout their life, and that this is entirely normal and healthy.”

Women considering this procedure are strongly advised to first speak with their GP, who may recommend that they speak with a counselor or psychologist before the surgery.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Jerry Sadowitz show axed over ‘extreme racism and misogyny’; comedian says his act ‘cheapened and…
News
Appointment of male ‘period dignity officer’ in Scotland sparks outrage
News
Researchers analyse 8,000 foods to list healthiest breakfast options – Here’s what to eat in…
News
Navy backs out of migrant patrols as over 20,000 migrants crossed English Channel this year
News
UK leadership candidates seek to undermine new push for Scottish independence
News
Boris Johnson under fire for second holiday in two weeks
News
Black athlete Ricardo Dos Santos criticises UK police after car stopped for second…
News
This 23-year-old gets vasectomy to ‘feel empowered’
News
Mother of Salman Rushdie’s alleged attacker expresses disbelief that her son is capable…
News
UK pushes ahead with Rwanda migrant scheme as small boats keep coming
News
20,000 small boat crossings of the English Channel in 2022: Govt
News
JK Rowling receives death threat after condemning attack on Salman Rushdie
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Former Muslim kindergarten teacher wins £25,000 in pregnancy discrimination case
Guildhall decked up in Indian Tricolour to mark 75 years…
Sadiq Khan receives Sitara-i-Pakistan at Independence Day celebrations at Pakistan…
Designer vagina surgery doubles due to trend of tight leggings
Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard claims she was paid…
Jerry Sadowitz show axed over ‘extreme racism and misogyny’; comedian…