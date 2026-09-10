British-Indian vodka brand Desi Daru heads to Roma Bar Show with Alphonso mango

Highlights:



Desi Daru debuts at Roma Bar Show, 14–15 September, stand F03

Follows the brand's fresh Italian launch with distributor Drinksnova

Show draws 200+ exhibitors and around 17,000 visitors, including Pernod Ricard and Coca-Cola

Bartender Elisa Favaron and brand manager Gregorio Soriente to guest-pour both days

B Corp-certified brand recently named Taste Master at The Vodka Masters 2026

British-Indian vodka brand Desi Daru is set to make its Roma Bar Show debut at La Nuvola on 14–15 September, showcasing its Original and Alphonso Mango expressions at stand F03, floor -1, zone F. The appearance follows hot on the heels of the brand's recent launch in Italy, struck in partnership with importer and distributor Drinksnova. Founder Mohit Singh described the show as the ideal launchpad for the brand's earliest weeks in the country, framing the appearance as a chance to introduce Desi Daru directly to some of Europe's most discerning bartenders.

What is Roma Bar Show?

Now in its sixth edition, Roma Bar Show is Italy's leading trade event dedicated to the beverage, bar and hospitality industries. Launched in 2019, it brings together bartenders, bar owners, producers, distributors and international drinks brands for two days of tastings, masterclasses and business networking. This year's edition takes place at a new venue, La Nuvola in Rome's EUR district, organised in partnership with Fiere di Parma. Organisers expect more than 200 exhibitors, including major names such as Gruppo Montenegro, Pernod Ricard, Coca-Cola and Luxardo, building on last year's turnout of roughly 17,000 visitors. The show also runs a dedicated Buyers Programme connecting exhibitors with international importers and distributors, alongside the Roma Bar Show Awards recognising excellence in Italian hospitality.

Why it matters for Desi Daru

The timing makes the show a genuine market-entry moment rather than a routine promotional stop. Having only just confirmed Italian distribution with Drinksnova, Desi Daru is using the event to put itself in front of trade buyers and bartenders it might otherwise struggle to reach so quickly. Sharing floor space with established giants such as Pernod Ricard and Coca-Cola also lends the young, independently founded brand credibility by association. Just as importantly, the appearance fits the brand's established growth pattern: steady, on-trade-led momentum built through listings and partnerships in the UK, South Asia and the Middle East, rather than one large marketing push.

On the ground

Desi Daru will pour both expressions throughout the event, serving Indian-inspired cocktails alongside the Drinksnova team, led by director Adriano Proia. Joining the stand for guest shifts will be Italian bartender Elisa Favaron, bar manager of Cucù in Bassano del Grappa and winner of the Reverso Martini competition at Venice Cocktail Week 2025, alongside Desi Daru brand manager Gregorio Soriente, formerly of the Savoy's American Bar and the Zetter Townhouse.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Mohit Singh and Aneet Kaur to reflect their dual heritage, the B Corp-certified brand recently saw its Original Vodka named Taste Master at The Vodka Masters 2026 — the latest marker in a fast-moving year of growth.