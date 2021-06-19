Website Logo
  • Saturday, June 19, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 385,137
Total Cases 29,823,546
Today's Fatalities 1,647
Today's Cases 60,753

HEADLINE STORY

Delta variant fuels new wave of Covid infections in UK

People queue in the rain to receive a Covid-19 shot at a vaccination centre in London. (REUTERS/Toby Melville)

By: SattwikBiswal

THE Delta variant has fuelled a surge in infections as the UK recorded 10,476 new coronavirus cases on Friday (18).

In the last 24 hours, 11 people have died from Covid-19 and taking the total to 127,956.

The Delta variant, first to have emerged from India has doubled hospitalisations in one week. As of June 14, 806 people were admitted to hospital with the new strain, a rise of 423 on the previous week.

There has been a 79 per cent rise in cases because of the Delta variant in one week, says data by Public Health England. It is believed that unvaccinated people could be driving a rise in transmissions.

The R rate is England according to figures has remained unchanged from last week and is between 1.2 and 1.4.

The coronavirus rate, or R, represents the average number of people each Covid-19 positive person goes on to infect.

When the figure is above 1, an outbreak can grow exponentially but when it is below 1, it means the epidemic is shrinking.

An R number between 1.2 and 1.4 means that, on average, every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 14 other people.

Dr Jenny Harries, chief executive of the UK Health Security Agency, was quoted as saying: “The increase is primarily in younger age groups, a large proportion of which were unvaccinated but are now being invited to receive the vaccine.

“The vaccination programme and the care that we are all taking to follow the guidance are continuing to save lives.

“Please make sure that you come forward to receive both doses of the vaccine as soon as you are eligible. Don’t drop your guard – practice hands, face, space, fresh air at all times,” she added.

Surge testing

After a rise in Delta cases in parts of south London and Cumbria, surge testing is being rolled out, with extra testing having started on Saturday (19) in Clapham, Brixton, Stockwell, West Norwood and Vauxhall.

Moreover, people who live in Lambeth are being encouraged to take a Covid-19 PCR test, whether or not they have symptoms.

Prof Adam Finn of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation said a new wave of infections is definitely under way in England.

But epidemiologist Dr Mike Tildesley says he is “cautiously hopeful” hospital admissions will not be on the same scale as in January.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan faces trial for alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old boy
INDIA
Police summon Twitter’s India head over assault video
News
UN virtual climate negotiations miss common ground
News
Vaccine call-up for over-18s as Delta variant continues to cause spike in cases
News
Radical reforms in rape investigation soon as ministers “deeply ashamed” over historic low in conviction…
INDIA
Boatman in India praised for rescuing baby girl floating in a box on the Ganges
HEADLINE STORY
Johnson’s Conservative Party suffers shock defeat in Chesham and Amersham byelection
HEADLINE STORY
India likely to witness third Covid-19 wave by October, say experts
News
‘Racial bias infecting General Medical Council’
News
Birmingham boy’s death was accidental, says coroner, but mum blames school
HEADLINE STORY
English Heritage links Enid Blyton’s work as ‘racist and xenophobic’
News
Delta variant continues to drive spike in UK as daily cases touch 9000+
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…
Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Fly-tipper who killed accomplice gets suspended jail term
Varun Dhawan is excited for Chris Pratt’s The Tomorrow War
Shamima Begum was ‘trafficking victim’, her lawyer tells court
Reserve Bank of India governor calls for ‘collective policy support…
Boohoo co-founder Kane wins shareholders’ vote on re-election to board
Akshay Kumar denies the reports of starring in Dhoom 4