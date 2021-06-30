Delta variant can ‘override Sri Lanka soon’

By: SwatiRana

THE DELTA variant will be the dominant variant in Sri Lanka in another 10 weeks if measures are not taken to curb the spread of the virus, a medical expert cautioned on Wednesday (29).

State minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle said, “Medical expert Prof Neelika Malavige emphasised the Indian variant could be dominant in Sri Lanka in another ten weeks.

“Thus, it is extremely important to strictly adhere to health guidelines and practices to prevent such a situation in the country.”

She stressed the risk of Covid-19 had not yet reduced.

“People should not take the situation for granted. The virus is still active and the new variant could cause havoc if precautionary measures are not taken,” Fernandopulle added.

She said 12 pregnant women have succumbed to the Covid-19 virus so far.