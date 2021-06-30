Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 30, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 398,484
Total Cases 30,362,848
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,951
News

Delta variant can ‘override Sri Lanka soon’

THE DELTA variant will be the dominant variant in Sri Lanka in another 10 weeks if measures are not taken to curb the spread of the virus, a medical expert cautioned on Wednesday (29).

State minister Sudarshini Fernandopulle said, “Medical expert Prof Neelika Malavige emphasised the Indian variant could be dominant in Sri Lanka in another ten weeks.

“Thus, it is extremely important to strictly adhere to health guidelines and practices to prevent such a situation in the country.”

She stressed the risk of Covid-19 had not yet reduced.

“People should not take the situation for granted. The virus is still active and the new variant could cause havoc if precautionary measures are not taken,” Fernandopulle added.

She said 12 pregnant women have succumbed to the Covid-19 virus so far.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

