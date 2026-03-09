Delhi–Manchester flight turns back mid-air after new Middle East airspace curbs

IndiGo flight 6E33 returned to Delhi after flying for nearly seven hours.

The aircraft reportedly turned around near the Ethiopia–Eritrea border.

Last-minute airspace restrictions linked to the Middle East conflict triggered the diversion.

An IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Manchester was forced to turn back mid-air after flying for nearly seven hours, as new airspace restrictions linked to the escalating Middle East conflict disrupted the route.

The flight, operating as 6E33, had departed from Delhi early on March 10 and was heading towards the UK when the aircraft reportedly made a U-turn near the border between Ethiopia and Eritrea. Flight tracking platform Flightradar24 showed the aircraft reversing course and heading back to the Indian capital.

The Delhi–Manchester service had only recently resumed operations. The route, which usually takes around 11 hours to complete, marked IndiGo’s return to the long-haul sector after a gap since February 26.

However, the aircraft had already covered a significant portion of the journey before the decision to return was taken.

Flight tracking data suggested the plane had travelled close to seven hours before the diversion occurred.

Conflict forces airlines to rethink routes

Even before the turnaround, the aircraft was already flying an unusual path to avoid areas affected by the conflict in West Asia.

According to Flightradar24, the flight had taken a southern routing via the Gulf of Aden and parts of Africa, deliberately bypassing much of the Middle Eastern airspace where tensions have sharply escalated.

Despite avoiding the main conflict zones, rapidly changing airspace restrictions appear to have complicated the situation further.

Airlines across the world have been adjusting routes as military activity between Iran, Israel and US forces raises safety concerns across several air corridors.

The sudden diversion highlights how quickly aviation plans can change when geopolitical tensions escalate.

Airline cites last-minute restrictions

IndiGo confirmed that the flight had to return after fresh airspace restrictions were imposed.

An airline spokesperson reportedly said the decision was taken because of the evolving security situation across parts of the Middle East.

“Due to the evolving situation in and around the Middle East, some of our flights may take longer routes or experience diversions. Our flight 6E 033 operating from Delhi to Manchester had to return to its origin due to last-minute airspace restrictions, owing to the ongoing situation in West Asia,” the spokesperson reportedly said, as quoted in a news report.

The airline added that it was now working with relevant authorities to assess whether the journey could resume.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to explore the possibilities of resuming the journey. As always, safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft is of utmost importance to us,” the spokesperson reportedly added.

According to flight tracking data, the Delhi–Manchester route spans roughly 6,829 kilometres along the great-circle path, though actual flight times can vary depending on weather conditions and route adjustments.

The disruption comes against the backdrop of a widening conflict in the Middle East. The war escalated after US and Israeli forces carried out joint strikes on Iran on February 28, reportedly killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Since then, Iran has reportedly launched attacks on Israel and US military bases in Gulf countries, while the two allies continue to strike targets inside Iran.

As tensions remain high, airlines appear to be navigating an increasingly complicated patchwork of restricted airspace across the region.