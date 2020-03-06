Delhi man tests positive for coronavirus; India’s total cases jump to 31

A man from Delhi with a travel history to Thailand and Malaysia tested positive for coronavirus on Friday (6), health ministry said.

With this, the total number of confirmed cases in the country has jumped to 31 in a week.

“One more suspect has tested positive for COVID-19. The COVID-19 confirmed case has a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia. The patient is in hospital quarantine and stable. There are now have 31 confirmed cases in the country. This includes 16 Italian nationals,” the ministry statement said.

As per the latest advisory, all international passengers irrespective of nationality are mandated to undergo universal medical screening.

Adequate screening measures have been setup and nine more airports have been added to the existing 21, bringing the total to 30 airports, as of today.

In addition, a day-long national level training on Covid-19 has been organised by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and WHO.

It was attended by 280 health officials from all states, & hospitals of railways, defence, and paramilitary forces. It was also virtually attended by 1000 nodes across the country.

The 30 other positive cases include a 45-year-old man from Delhi’s Mayur Vihar and six of his relatives from Agra whom he had recently visited.

Another is a Paytm employee who works in Gurgaon and lives in west Delhi. They are all being treated at the Safdarjung hospital.

A middle-aged man from Ghaziabad, who tested positive for the virus, is being treated at the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital.

A 24-year-old man from Hyderabad, who has also tested positive for coronavirus, has been isolated.

Besides, 16 members of a tourist group from Italy and their Indian guide have been found infected by the virus.

While one Italian man and his wife are being treated at Jaipur’s SMS hospital, 14 members of the group and their Indian guide, who were quarantined at the ITBP camp in Chhawla, have been admitted to the Medanta hospital in Gurgaon.

The total figure of positive cases includes the first three reported from Kerala last month. All the three persons have been discharged following recovery.

Meanwhile, in a suspected coronavirus case, a man from Raipur, who returned to India from Kenya through Dubai, has been put under home quarantine.