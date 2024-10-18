Rising star Delbar Arya set to shine in Bollywood with Shahid Kapoor

How the German actress discovered fame in India

Delbar Arya

By: Asjad Nazir

GERMAN actress Delbar Arya is quickly rising through the ranks of Indian cinema.

After breaking through in Punjabi films and popular music videos, this naturally gifted talent is gaining widespread attention and building a growing fanbase eager to see what she does next.

It was recently revealed that she has been cast to star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the high-profile Bollywood film Ashwatthama: The Saga Continues. Although she cannot discuss this top-secret project, the self-made star was happy to reflect on her journey so far. Born to a Parsi father from Iran and a Kashmiri mother, Delbar also shared her dream role, acting hero, and inspirations.

What first connected you to acting?

One word – arts. There are so many complex and beautiful emotions you can’t put into words, and art gives you the best platform to express them all. As a child, I started my journey with dance, which taught me to express myself physically and through abhinaya – a perfect foundation for acting.

What has your experience of working in Punjabi cinema been like?

The Punjabi film industry enriched me with another beautiful Indian language. I learned Punjabi from scratch, including how to read and write in the Gurmukhi script to ensure correct pronunciation and develop a deep feeling for every word. With language comes a whole new world to explore. I am grateful to the people of Punjab and the Punjabi film industry, who have always been so warm and welcoming to me.

Which role did you enjoy playing the most in your career?

In my upcoming film Damdaa, I have played a village girl, a pind di kudi, which was an entirely new experience. I loved everything about it.

How much do you enjoy starring in music videos?

I love music, dance, and acting, so music videos bring all three together for me. Music videos are almost like mini feature films, and they help me grow in character development. I’m constantly training myself, adding as much diversity as possible into my acting and dancing within the short timeframe of filming.

What is the plan going forward, and do you want to do Bollywood films?

The plan is always to keep moving forward. Arts never stop, so my acting and dancing won’t either. Of course, I would love to do Bollywood films as well as other Indian regional cinema. If I was able to learn and act in Punjabi, I believe I can act in any Indian language.

What are your thoughts on working in international cinema?

I could have pursued it earlier if I wanted to, but for me, India has always come first. However, I am now open to exploring international cinema opportunities as well.

What would be your dream role?

A historical or ancient woman-centric role that conveys the powerful message of making a difference as a human being. The reason is that I come from a royal family and have lived by that code my whole life. It can be quite challenging to uphold those values in the modern world.

Tell us something not many people know about you.

I silently observe. Full stop!

Who is your acting hero?

My father, who was a superstar in the Iranian film industry, excelled in all the performing arts – acting, dubbing, singing, playing instruments, hosting, writing lyrics, and even composing music. Who else could I have learned more from? That learning continues to this very day. The way he expresses himself with his eyes is simply unmatched.

Tell us about your song Jaam?

Gurnazar is a very talented singer with a unique sense of music. When I heard the song, I instantly connected with it because everyone has experienced some form of heartbreak. It’s especially meaningful because it has nostalgic and classic tunes.

How was your overall experience working on the song?

It was an unexpected and spontaneous project that came about, and I couldn’t be happier to have been part of Jaam. Everyone involved was professional and made me feel at home with their Punjabi flair, from Gurnazar to our directors Abhay Noor and Gurinder, as well as everyone else on set.

What inspires you?

Dance. It allows me to explore my vulnerability and fully express myself through movement. Without dance, I can’t envision a path forward in anything I do.

Why do you love cinema?

Cinema is a holistic platform for the arts, allowing you to showcase anything and reach a vast, diverse audience. Everyone sees a part of themselves reflected in it, which creates a deep emotional connection.