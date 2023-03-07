Deepika rocks goth-inspired look at Paris Fashion Week

By: Mohnish Singh

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone stunned everyone with her glamorous look at the ongoing Paris Fashion Week where she rocked Louis Vuitton’s leather stud button coat.

The Bajirao Mastani (2015) actress took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her goth-inspired look. Check it out here:

In the image, Padukone is seen striking a stylish pose. She accentuated her dress by carrying a stylish black bag. She paired the coat with black long boots and laced stockings.

She opted for wavy hair and her kohl-rimmed eyes definitely caught the attention.

Fans heaped praises on Deepika over her look.

“The temperature has gotten high,” a social media user commented.

“Awestruck,” another one commented.

Before marking her presence at Nicolas Ghesquiere’s show in the French Capital, Louis Vuitton dropped a video of Deepika on Instagram. Have a look:

Meanwhile, on the film front, Deepika Padukone has already started filming for her next Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. Both actors are working together for the first time. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter also has Anil Kapoor on the cast. The film is due on January 25, 2024.

She also has Nag Ashwin’s Project K with Prabhas and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.