Deepika Padukone shoots high-octane action scenes for Yash Raj Films’ Pathan

Deepika Padukone (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

By: MohnishSingh

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Chhapaak (2020), is currently juggling several projects at the same time. One of her eagerly awaited films is Pathan which recently resumed production in Mumbai after the government of Maharashtra eased off lockdown-induced restrictions in the state.

The latest update on the forthcoming venture is that Padukone will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the film. The action thriller also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in lead roles and will have an extended appearance by Salman Khan as Tiger from his films Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Divulging some details, a source close to Padukone tells a publication that the actress underwent intense training sessions as part of her preparation for action sequences. “Deepika is shooting for high octane action scenes for Pathan currently. They are shooting them in Mumbai itself and Deepika has done intense prep for it,” says the source.

Directed by Siddharth Anand for Yash Raj Films, Pathan reunites Padukone with Shah Rukh Khan after Happy New Year (2014) and John Abraham after Race 2 (2013). The film is mounted on a lavish scale and will feature a series of jaw-dropping action sequences.

In addition to Pathan, Deepika Padukone has her bag full with a number of other exciting projects which are currently at various stages of development. While she has already wrapped up Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, her untitled science-fiction film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan mounted the shooting floor on Saturday in Hyderabad. Nag Ashwin is directing.

The actress also headlines Madhu Mantena’s Draupadi and the official remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. Both projects are expected to get off the ground in 2022.

