Website Logo
  • Monday, July 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 420,967
Total Cases 31,411,262
Today's Fatalities 416
Today's Cases 39,361
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 420,967
Total Cases 31,411,262
Today's Fatalities 416
Today's Cases 39,361

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone shoots high-octane action scenes for Yash Raj Films’ Pathan

Deepika Padukone (Photo by Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

By: MohnishSingh

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in Chhapaak (2020), is currently juggling several projects at the same time. One of her eagerly awaited films is Pathan which recently resumed production in Mumbai after the government of Maharashtra eased off lockdown-induced restrictions in the state.

The latest update on the forthcoming venture is that Padukone will be seen performing some high-octane action sequences in the film. The action thriller also stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in lead roles and will have an extended appearance by Salman Khan as Tiger from his films Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017).

Divulging some details, a source close to Padukone tells a publication that the actress underwent intense training sessions as part of her preparation for action sequences. “Deepika is shooting for high octane action scenes for Pathan currently. They are shooting them in Mumbai itself and Deepika has done intense prep for it,” says the source.

Directed by Siddharth Anand for Yash Raj Films, Pathan reunites Padukone with Shah Rukh Khan after Happy New Year (2014) and John Abraham after Race 2 (2013). The film is mounted on a lavish scale and will feature a series of jaw-dropping action sequences.

In addition to Pathan, Deepika Padukone has her bag full with a number of other exciting projects which are currently at various stages of development. While she has already wrapped up Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, her untitled science-fiction film with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan mounted the shooting floor on Saturday in Hyderabad. Nag Ashwin is directing.

The actress also headlines Madhu Mantena’s Draupadi and the official remake of the Hollywood film The Intern. Both projects are expected to get off the ground in 2022.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ishaan Khatter’s war-drama Pippa to begin production in September
Entertainment
Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi film Puaada to enter theatres in August
Entertainment
Mindy Kaling responds to backlash over South Asian Velma in Scooby-Doo spin-off
Entertainment
ZEE5 signs Barun Sobti and Rinku Rajguru for new original film 200
Entertainment
Arjun Bijlani to participate in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 15
Entertainment
Mimi movie review: This Kriti Sanon starrer is filled with emotions and laughter; A Must…
Entertainment
Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s Once Upon A Time in Calcutta to be screened at…
Entertainment
Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas in the Telugu remake of South Korean film…
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon on Mimi: The film happened at a time when I was…
Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer Shyam Singha Roy
Entertainment
Trailer of Sidharth Malhotra starrer Shershaah makes us say ‘Yeh Dil Maange More’
Entertainment
“I want to play a track athlete,” says The White Tiger actor Adarsh…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Vikrant Massey & Kriti Kharbanda on 14 Phere, their experience…
Manjot Singh talks about Chutzpah, his online dating experience, upcoming…
Tanya Maniktala on Chutzpah, long distance relationship, life after A…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Deepika Padukone shoots high-octane action scenes for Yash Raj Films’…
Ishaan Khatter’s war-drama Pippa to begin production in September
Ammy Virk and Sonam Bajwa’s Punjabi film Puaada to enter…
Mindy Kaling responds to backlash over South Asian Velma in…
ZEE5 signs Barun Sobti and Rinku Rajguru for new original…
Arjun Bijlani to participate in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show…