  Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone plays badminton with PV Sindhu, fans wonder if a biopic is on the cards

Deepika Padukone (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Deepika Padukone is one of the finest actresses we have in the Indian film industry. But not many would know that she played Badminton in national level championships.

Recently, Deepika posted on Instagram that she played the sport with the Badminton champion PV Sindhu. She captioned the post as, “Just a regular day in my life…Burning calories with @pvsindhu1.”

Well, fans of the actress wonder if a biopic of PV Sindhu starring Deepika is on the cards. A fan commented, “Lgta h biopic bnne vli h🤔 (looks like a biopic is going to be made). Another Instagram user wrote, “that means i was right, we are getting the PV SINDHU BIOPICCCCCC!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” One of the fans commented, “YE PAKKA BIOPIC KAREGI ISKI …..DEKH LENA … (She will surely star in her biopic).”

A few years ago, Sonu Sood had announced that he will be producing a biopic on PV Sindhu, and during that time there were rumours that Deepika will be seen playing the lead role in the biopic.

Deepika and PV Sindhu had also met for dinner a few days ago. The two were also joined by Ranveer Singh. Well, it will surely be interesting to watch Deepika in PV Sindhu’s biopic.

Meanwhile, Deepika currently has her kitty full with movies like 83, Pathan, Fighters, The Intern remake, Cirkus (cameo), Nag Ashwin’s next, and Shakun Batra’s next.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

;

