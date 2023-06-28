Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

Asia

Deal or no deal, UK must trade with India: Dominic Johnson

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has stressed that he won’t sacrifice quality for speed in trade talks

MUTUAL BENEFIT: Rishi Sunak with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi

By: Eastern Eye

BRITAIN’S investment minister said on Tuesday (27) he would like to see strong investment protections in any future trade deal with India, and that the two countries could work more closely together on financial services even without a trade pact.

Free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between Britain and India were launched in January last year, with then prime minister Boris Johnson setting the ambitious deadline to conclude negotiations by Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in October 2022.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak has stressed that he won’t sacrifice quality for speed in trade talks.

Investment minister Dominic Johnson did not comment on timelines for an FTA, but said there was “a gigantic opportunity for us, in terms of being a funnel for investment into India, and benefiting from Indian investment back into the UK”. He said in an interview, “I’m keen to promote the concept of strong investment protection agreements that allow UK investors to invest in India with a sense of security, stability and predictability, and I might say vice versa.”

He added that India would gain from liberalising its financial services to resemble more closely the British system, and that British expertise could help that happen, outside the terms of any future FTA.

“The more India can do to formalise its economy and to harmonise its trade and tax systems, and licensing regimes across India, the better,” he said.

One major Indian investor in Britain is Tata Motors, the owner of carmaker Jaguar Land Rover, which is expected to make a decision on the location of a new factory to make batteries for electric vehicles soon.

Johnson declined to comment on specific businesses, but added that Britain wanted to make EVs domestically and that the accompanying supply chain was strong. “Having a world class automotive EV industry is absolutely at the core of the government’s long term strategy,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
Sri Lanka to start tea-for-oil barter with Iran
Business
Call to reduce pension scheme threshold to help Asian women
Business
Tata Motors to acquire Ford India’s plant in Gujarat
Business
BRICS bank puts all new transactions in Russia on hold
Business
OneWeb partners with Saudi company to provide satellite network
Business
China’s infrastructure drive traps poor nations with £285bn ‘hidden debt’: study
Business
UAE healthcare firm NMC restructuring gets creditors’ nod
Business
Hinduja Global Solutions sells healthcare business to Baring PE Asia
Business
Doha beats Dubai in middle-east travel hub race: Did 2017 blockade help?
Business
Asian fashion ‘crisis in UK’
BANGLADESH
Retailers, unions agree to extend Bangladesh workers’ safety accord by 3 months
Business
Chinese government-backed firm bags Sri Lanka’s highway contract
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW