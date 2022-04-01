Website Logo
  Friday, April 01, 2022
De Kock delighted with Super Giants’ first IPL win

Quinton de Kock of Lucknow Super Giants celebrates after scoring a half century, during match 7 of the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket tournament between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Chennai Super Kings, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Thursday, March 31, 2022. (Sportzpics for IPL/PTI Photo)

By: Sarwar Alam

Batsman Quinton de Kock applauded an “unbelievable” performance from the Lucknow Super Giants after they defeated the Chennai Super Kings by six wickets to seal their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

De Kock (61) and captain KL Rahul (40) set an opening partnership of 99 runs and Evin Lewis smashed an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls as the Super Giants chased a target of 211 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Super Giants are one of two new franchises in the 10-team IPL Twenty20 competition this season.

“It was unbelievable. To be winning these types of close games is always good for the team morale. Great win, boys batted really well,” South African De Kock said.

“We came out fighting and to come out on top is always special. It was nice to get out there and just bat, I wasn’t in too much rush.”

De Kock praised West Indies batsman Lewis and 22-year-old Ayush Badoni, who hit two sixes in his quickfire 19 not out.

“Evin played a hell of a knock tonight, which was unbelievable, and so did the youngster (Badoni)… It was nervy, chasing 211 is always going to be a close game but the boys were quite calm,” De Kock added.

Lewis, named player of the match, said the key was not to overcomplicate things.

“On the big stage I try to keep it simple and do the best for my team and myself,” he added.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

