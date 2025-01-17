Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

David Lynch, director of 'Mulholland Drive' and 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 78

David-Lynch-Getty

Throughout his career, Lynch received four Academy Award nominations, including three for Best Director. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 17, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

DAVID LYNCH, the director known for films like Mulholland Drive and the TV series Twin Peaks, has died at 78.

A statement on Lynch’s official Facebook page read, "It is with deep regret that we, his family, announce the passing of the man and the artist, David Lynch."

The cause and location of his death were not disclosed. Lynch, who lived in Los Angeles, had been suffering from emphysema after years of heavy smoking.

Lynch gained recognition with his 1977 horror film Eraserhead and later received critical acclaim for Blue Velvet (1986) and Mulholland Drive (2001).

His 1990s TV series Twin Peaks became a cultural phenomenon and is regarded as a precursor to modern prestige television.

Throughout his career, Lynch received four Academy Award nominations, including three for Best Director. In 2019, he was awarded an honorary Oscar.

Tributes from the film industry

Tributes from filmmakers and actors followed news of Lynch’s death. Steven Spielberg called him "a singular, visionary dreamer who directed films that felt handmade."

Francis Ford Coppola said he was "astounded and heartbroken" by Lynch's passing. Director Ron Howard described him as "a gracious man and fearless artist" who showed that "radical experimentation could yield unforgettable cinema."

Kyle MacLachlan, known for his roles in Twin Peaks and other Lynch films, wrote on Instagram, "I owe my entire career, and life really, to his vision." He described Lynch as "an enigmatic and intuitive man with a creative ocean bursting forth inside of him."

Lynch's early life and career

Born in Montana in 1946, Lynch grew up travelling around Middle America. He studied fine arts in Boston and Philadelphia before joining the American Film Institute, where he began work on Eraserhead.

His 1980 film The Elephant Man, based on the life of Joseph Merrick, earned him his first Best Director Oscar nomination. The film starred Anthony Hopkins and John Hurt.

Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of Dune was less successful but still gained a following. He returned to arthouse filmmaking with Blue Velvet, earning another Oscar nomination.

The film starred Isabella Rossellini and explored the dark side of small-town America.

In 1990, Lynch won the Palme d'Or at Cannes for Wild at Heart and soon after created Twin Peaks, which became a major television hit. '

However, ratings declined in its second season, leading to its cancellation. A 1992 prequel film was initially criticised but later gained cult status.

Later work and legacy

Lynch earned his third Best Director Oscar nomination for Mulholland Drive in 2001. His last feature film was Inland Empire (2006). In 2017, he revisited Twin Peaks with a sequel series on Showtime.

He continued creating short films, music, and paintings, and regularly practised transcendental meditation. Lynch also posted weather updates on YouTube, showing a lighter side of his personality.

His family said, "There's a big hole in the world now that he's no longer with us. But, as he would say, 'Keep your eye on the donut and not on the hole.'"

(With inputs from AFP)

blue velvetdavid lynchdavid lynch diesdavid lynch moviesmulholland drivetwin peaks

Related News

Reliance Industries
Business

Reliance Industries reports 7.38 per cent rise in quarterly profit

Leeds-hospitals-iStock
News

56 baby deaths at Leeds Hospitals may have been preventable: Report

More For You

Zain Imam on stardom and captivating role in 'Suman Indori'

Zain Imam

Zain Imam on stardom and captivating role in 'Suman Indori'

A DYNAMIC, decade-long journey in Indian television has seen Zain Imam rise from an exciting newcomer in his debut serial Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan to a much-loved headline star.

After successes in serials such as the superhit drama Naamkarann, he continues to captivate audiences with his latest show, Suman Indori.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Fateh' is an amateurishly made mess

Sonu Sood in 'Fateh'

'Fateh' is an amateurishly made mess

SONU SOOD’S foray into writing, directing, producing, and starring in Fateh was ambitious, but his lack of success as a leading man cast a long shadow over this action drama. From the outset, Fateh was on shaky ground.

The film revolves around a woman who unknowingly leads her fellow villagers into a cyber scam.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Masoom' sequel to reunite iconic duo on the big screen

Shekhar Kapur

'Masoom' sequel to reunite iconic duo on the big screen

VETERAN Indian filmmaker Shekhar Kapur said he is trying to rediscover the creative naivety that shaped Masoom as he prepares for its much-awaited sequel, set to begin filming soon.

Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah, who played lead roles in the 1983 film, are set to return for the sequel, for which shooting will start this year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Neil-Gaiman-Getty

Gaiman was in his 40s or older during these incidents. (Photo: Getty Images)

Author Neil Gaiman faces new sexual assault allegations: Report

Author Neil Gaiman is facing new allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, months after similar accusations were made against him.

According to a Vulture magazine article titled "There Is No Safe Word," eight women have accused Gaiman of assault, coercion, or abuse. Among them is a former nanny for Gaiman and his second wife, Amanda Palmer.

Keep ReadingShow less
Great movies that made  a major impact in 2024
Pushpa 2: The Rule

Great movies that made  a major impact in 2024

ASJAD NAZIR

FROM commercial blockbusters to indie gems and international festival favourites, 2024 offered a diverse array of films that entertained and resonated with audiences.

Featuring a strong south Asian presence, these movies explored various themes in multiple languages, showcasing the immense possibilities of cinema. Eastern Eye reflects on the year with a list of the 21 best films of 2024.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications