David Beckham’s school visit in Visakhapatnam draws attention to project-based learning

Highlights

David Beckham visits a residential girls’ school in Kothavalasa to observe project-based learning

Initiative forms part of a wider programme supported by Education Above All and Mantra4Change

Students showcase projects across subjects and engage Beckham in activities

Programme reshapes learning in 107 residential schools in Andhra Pradesh

A surprise visitor in the classroom

Students at the MJPAPBCWREIS residential girls’ school in Kothavalasa experience an unexpected moment when David Beckham walks into their classrooms. The former England football captain and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador arrives on Wednesday to observe project-based learning (PBL), a method the school adopts under a partnership between Mantra4Change and Education Above All.

The programme is part of a broader effort to strengthen teaching practice across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Nagaland.

Watching project-based learning in action

Beckham begins his visit by sitting through a live PBL session, where students lead discussions, work in teams and apply reasoning to assignments. He later tours a small exhibition created by the children, who present projects in English, mathematics and science. The displays highlight how the approach encourages problem-solving rooted in real-world situations.

Students also guide him through a tree-planting activity, explaining how saplings are tagged with digital identifiers. In the library, he joins a reading circle and speaks with students about the books that inspire them. The four-hour visit concludes with a brief one-touch football drill that fills the school grounds with applause.

How the programme is reshaping schools

Mantra4Change, in partnership with the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Society and supported by Education Above All, introduces project-based learning across 107 residential schools in Andhra Pradesh. The initiative reaches around 18,000 students and strengthens the skills of 107 school leaders.

The PBL model, integrated into English, mathematics and science lessons, turns classrooms into active learning spaces where students collaborate on projects and present solutions to issues within their communities.

Beckham later writes on Instagram that he has a “great day in India” supporting the programme.

Reactions from school leaders and organisers

P. Madhavi Latha, secretary of MJPAPBCWREIS, says Beckham’s visit brings pride to the community and reinforces the value of dedicated work in schools often overlooked.

Santosh More, co-founder of Mantra4Change, describes the visit as a reminder that innovation in government schools carries national importance. He says project-based learning is raising aspirations and shaping a generation of problem-solvers.

The visit also energises Shikshagraha, a national people-led movement co-built by Mantra4Change that aims to improve one million public schools across India.