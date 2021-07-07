Danyal Hussein,19, found guilty of double murder, had far-right links

Danyal Hussein (Metropolitan police)

By: PoojaShrivastava

A teenager, who has been found guilty of murdering two sisters last year after signing a blood pact with a “demon” to win a £321m lottery jackpot, had far-right links, media reports claim.

Danyal Hussein, 19, has been found guilty on Tuesday (6) of murdering Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, at Fryent Country Park in Wembley on June 6 last year. He was said to have drawn up a “contract” in his own blood with a demon to sacrifice women in return for winning the lottery, stated media reports.

While the killings were not treated as a terrorist attack, it can now be reported that investigators consider that Hussein underwent “a form of radicalisation” in terms of exposure to occult material on the so-called dark web.

A Blackheath, south-east London resident, the teenager had been in contact online with others about demons and spells, according to investigators.

It is also reported that Hussein had previously been referred by his school to the government’s counter-extremism programme, Prevent, when he was 15, owing to the content he had accessed on school computers, including far-right material.

He was put on the “Channel programme” – for the most concerning Prevent cases – which discharged him in 2018, although he was seen again six and 12 months later.

After his arrest, police found through studying his tablet, computer and laptop that Hussein had spent time researching the far right ideologies and he apparently considers himself as “Aryan”.

Describing Hussein as a “very, very dangerous and evil person,” Inspector Simon Harding, who led the investigation, said that he strongly believes that the teen would have carried on killing.

“The level of violence and savagery that Danyal Hussein showed in that morning, in the pitch black, really doesn’t bear thinking about. It brings shivers down your spine,” Harding told BBC.

Police also said they could not rule out a racist element to the selection of Hussein’s victims, although he only referred to women in his pact. The teenager stabbed the sisters to death in June last year after which spent £162.88 on lottery tickets and bets – all without success.

He was arrested on July 1 after police were able to link the large quantity of the unknown male DNA with his familial DNA.