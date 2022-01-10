Website Logo
  Monday, January 10, 2022
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 483,936
Total Cases 35,707,727
Today's Fatalities 146
Today's Cases 1,79,723
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 483,936
Total Cases 35,707,727
Today's Fatalities 146
Today's Cases 1,79,723

Daesh militants on the run in Pakistan after evading police raid

Pakistani pedestrians walk past wall graffiti (bottom) which reads Daesh, the arabic acronym for Islamic State (IS), in Peshawar (A Majeed/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sarwar Alam

A band of suspected Islamic State (Daesh) militants are on the run in Pakistan after escaping a police raid that killed six other members of the group, officials said Monday.

Counterterrorism police said in a statement they had stormed a hideout in the southwestern city of Quetta on Saturday and killed six militants, but “around four to five managed to escape”.

A senior police official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that “teams are now raiding different areas to arrest those who escaped”.

Among the dead was Asghar Sumalani, a junior commander in the regional chapter of Islamic State-Khorasan. He had a two million rupee ($11,400) bounty on his head.

Pakistani officials have long played down the presence of Daesh in their country.

But the group has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks, including the slaying of 11 miners from the minority Shiite Hazara community last year.

Some of the miners were beheaded after being kidnapped from a remote coal mine in the mountainous Machh area, 60 kilometres (37 miles) southeast of Quetta.

Daesh has deep roots in several provinces in eastern Afghanistan along the porous border with Pakistan.

The group carried out a suicide bombing at Kabul airport in August, killing scores including 13 US service members, as the Taliban retook Afghanistan.

Last week Pakistani army Major General Babar Iftikhar told reporters that “Pakistan Daesh is not very active”, in response to concerns that the threat from the group is rising.

