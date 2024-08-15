Cyclists on charity bike ride from London to Paris

The event, titled “Wheels for Waldenstrom’s,” will cover over 60 miles per day for three days, starting on August 24, 2024.

Three cyclists – Shailesh, Aisha Patel and Kashyap Karia – will ride from London to Paris

By: EasternEye

THREE cyclists will embark on a fundraising bike ride from London to Paris this August, aiming to raise £30,000 for Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinaemia UK (WMUK).

The event, titled “Wheels for Waldenstrom’s,” will cover over 60 miles per day for three days, and starts on August 24.

Waldenstrom’s Macroglobulinaemia is a rare form of blood cancer, and the funds raised will support the WM community through the charity.

Donations can be made through their JustGiving fundraising page