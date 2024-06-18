  • Tuesday, June 18, 2024
Cyber attack: NHS warns patients of blackmail risk

The test results, internal correspondence about patients, and complaints records are likely to have been stolen in a cyber attack in February

Representational image (iStock)

By: Shajil Kumar

THE NHS has warned nearly 150,000 patients that following a ransomware attack their health records have been exposed and they could be targeted by criminals, The Telegraph reports.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway, which covers an estimated 149,000 people, plans to send leaflets to all patients to advise them of the serious situation.

The test results, internal correspondence about them, and complaints records are likely to have been stolen in a cyber attack in February and this could expose patients to blackmail and extortion attempts by hackers.

The data was published in March on the dark web after the hackers’ demands were rejected.

The NHS had earlier estimated that around thousands of patients were affected, but it now fears the number may be much higher.

Those affected are being told to be on their guard for any attempts to access their computer systems, and anyone facing blackmail attempts has been advised to contact the police.

NHS Dumfries and Galloway officials claim that while criminals were able to copy information they could not alter patient records. They added that their computer systems are now secure.

Police Scotland is investigating the attack.

