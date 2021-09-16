Cross-party event held in UK Parliament to reflect on Anglo-Sikh history

This historic cross-party event was to reflect on Anglo-Sikh history and explore issues connected to British Sikhs today.

By: Pramod Thomas

A historic cross-party event was held in the UK Parliament to reflect on Anglo-Sikh history and to explore issues connected to British Sikhs, a statement has said.

Preet Kaur Gill MP, the chair of the all-party parliamentary group for British Sikhs hosted the reception on Monday (13) in Speaker’s House at the Palace of Westminster.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP welcomed parliamentarians, guests and leaders of the Sikh community during the event.

Kaur Gill MP and principal adviser of the Sikh Federation (UK) Dabinderjit Singh OBE have reflected on key moments from throughout Anglo-Sikh history over the last 200 years.

“Sikh history is British history. To move forward it is important to acknowledge and understand the historic injustices and challenges Sikhs have faced while building on the great successes in Anglo-Sikh history over the past 200 years. That starts with open engagement and an honest reckoning with our country’s past,” said Kaur Gill MP.

“Across the globe, Governments should appreciate the enormous contribution Sikhs make to the world, working in collaboration with them to realise their ethos for the betterment of all.”

Coinciding with Saragarhi Day, which remembers the sacrifice of 21 Sikh soldiers in the battle of Saragarhi in 1897, as well as the 20th anniversary of 9/11, speakers touched on both the present day and historic contributions and challenges facing the Sikh community.

President of the first Sikh Gurdwara and the current secretary-general of the Sikh Council UK Gurpreet Singh Anand, Chair of the Sikh Women’s Alliance Balvinder Kaur Saund, foreign affairs select committee chair Tom Tugendhat MP, shadow secretary of state for Education Kate Green MP, parliamentary private secretary to the FCDO Joy Morrissey MP, MPs Martin Docherty-Hughes and Pat McFadden have also spoken during the event.

Kaur Gill MP and Tugendhat MP have discussed the Hidden Heroes campaign which they have championed with We Too Built Britain, the statement added.