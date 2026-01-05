Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Critics Choice Awards 2026: 'One Battle After Another' tops film categories as 'Adolescence' shines on TV

The awards were presented at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica

Critics Choice Awards 2026 winners list

In television categories, Adolescence dominated the limited-series field with four awards

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranJan 05, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • One Battle After Another wins best film, with Paul Thomas Anderson also taking best director and best adapted screenplay
  • Frankenstein and Sinners collect four awards each on the film side
  • Adolescence leads limited series categories, while The Studio and The Pitt headline comedy and drama

One Battle After Another leads the film race

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, a politically charged comedy, emerged as the night’s biggest winner, claiming best film at the 31st Critics Choice Awards. Anderson also picked up honours for best director and best adapted screenplay, underlining the film’s strong critical backing.

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein and Ryan Coogler’s Sinners followed closely, each winning four awards. Frankenstein was recognised for Jacob Elordi’s supporting performance, along with production design, costume design, and hair and make-up. Sinners took prizes for original screenplay, casting and score, with 20-year-old Miles Caton named best young performer.

Acting honours and genre wins

Jessie Buckley won best actress for Hamnet, while Timothée Chalamet took best actor for Marty Supreme. Amy Madigan received best supporting actress for Weapons. Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters claimed best animated feature and best song for its hit track Golden. The Brazilian-set drama The Secret Agent was named best foreign language film.

Television: Limited series and comedies shine

In television categories, Adolescence dominated the limited-series field with four awards, including best limited series and acting wins for Stephen Graham, Owen Cooper and Erin Doherty. Sarah Snook won best actress in a limited series for All Her Fault.

The Pitt was named best drama series, with acting awards going to Noah Wyle and Katherine LaNasa. In comedy, The Studio took best comedy series, while Seth Rogen won best actor in a comedy and Ike Barinholtz claimed best supporting actor.

Jean Smart was named best actress in a comedy for Hacks, Janelle James won best supporting actress in a comedy for Abbott Elementary, Rhea Seehorn took best actress in a drama for Pluribus, and Tramell Tillman won best supporting actor in a drama for Severance.

Speeches and ceremony

Jimmy Kimmel won best talk show and used his acceptance speech to underline the importance of free expression, drawing applause from the audience after a pointed joke aimed at US President Donald Trump. Chelsea Handler hosted the ceremony for the fourth year running and paid tribute to filmmaker Rob Reiner in her opening monologue, recalling his generosity and influence in Hollywood.

The awards were presented at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, bringing together film and television’s biggest critical favourites of the year.

adolescenceawardscritics choice awards

Related News

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

Zakir hussain
Art & Culture

Zakir Hussain honoured as Aga Khan Music Awards brings global Muslim heritage festival to London

More For You

Janhvi Kapoor

Kapoor said she has long admired New Balance for its focus on innovation and individuality.

X/ filmfare

Janhvi Kapoor becomes New Balance’s first ambassador in India

Highlights

  • New Balance names Janhvi Kapoor as its first ambassador in India
  • The move signals a sharper focus on the fast-growing Indian market
  • The brand cites shared values of individuality, authenticity and self-expression

A first for New Balance in India

Global sportswear brand New Balance has appointed Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor as its first Indian brand ambassador, marking a strategic step in strengthening its presence in the country. The announcement underlines the company’s growing emphasis on India as a key market within its wider regional expansion.

Kapoor, who is active across film and fashion, brings strong youth appeal, a factor New Balance is looking to leverage as it builds closer ties with younger consumers.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us