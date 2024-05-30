Sharmila Sivarajah elected as Crawley’s new mayor

Born in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, Sharmila Sivarajah studied in Germany before moving to Crawley in 2004. (Photo credit: Crawley Borough Council)

By: Vivek Mishra

Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah has been elected as the new mayor of Crawley. Her election took place at the annual meeting of the full council on Friday, 24 May.

Representing Bewbush and North Broadfield since 2022, Councillor Sivarajah brings a diverse background to the role.

Born in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, she studied in Germany before moving to Crawley in 2004. She completed a BTEC HND in Business in 2015.

Councillor Sivarajah, who works as a school transport operator, has three children.

For the 2024-2025 term, the mayor’s chosen charity is the Russell Martin Foundation, which supports children, young people, and adults through football, education, health, and improvement.

“I am acutely aware of the immense privilege and responsibility that comes with representing our town. It is a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I pledge to serve with integrity, compassion, and dedication. As your mayor, I am committed to advocating for the needs and interests of all our residents, working tirelessly to ensure that Crawley remains a vibrant and thriving community that we can all be proud to call home,” said Sivarajah.