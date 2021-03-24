Covid vaccine hesitancy has ‘changed in England and Wales’

THERE is marked change in attitude towards Covid-19 vaccines as four in five people who were uncertain or refused to take a jab in December changed their intentions by February to take a shot or planned to, a study has found.







This shift was observed across ethnic groups, ranging from 72 per cent of vaccine-hesitant changing their minds in people from mixed ethnic backgrounds to 90 per cent in people from south Asian ethnic backgrounds.

Researchers tracked the responses of 14,713 adults in England and Wales over the two months, with results showing there is a consistent change in attitude including the minority ethnic people.

“We were really sort of taken aback by the sort of the magnitude of the shift,” said the study’s author, Dr Parth Patel, of University College London.







“What we’re showing is that vaccine hesitancy has changed. Everyone is pretty keen to take a vaccine right now… that doesn’t mean disparities in vaccination rates will disappear,” he said.

In December 2020, 1,432 respondents said “no” or “unsure” to take the vaccine if offered. But in February 2021, 1,233 (86 per cent) responded with a “yes or “already had a Covid-19 vaccine”.

Dr Patel said the factors that led to change in intentions among people are yet to be determined. He credited NHS’s efforts in reaching out to people by addressing vaccine hesitancy.







“What we’ve seen is a big shift in two months – and there’s nothing to say wouldn’t go back the other way. This intention – it changes over time, it’s not fixed…hopefully, it’s a trend we will continue to see,” Patel said.





