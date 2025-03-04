Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Wolverhampton pharmacist Sundip Gill jailed for Covid grant fraud

The Pharmacist submitted eight grant applications containing “fake quotations” to the Relight Programme, seeking a total of £40,000 in funding

Wolverhampton pharmacist Sundip Gill jailed for Covid grant fraud

Gill made “false representations” and supplied “fake quotations” to support funding applications

Representative image (iStock)
Dineshwori Longjam
By Dineshwori LongjamMar 04, 2025

Sundip Gill, a registered pharmacist from Wolverhampton, has been sentenced to imprisonment after being found guilty of fraud related to Covid-19 grant applications.

According to the City of Wolverhampton Council, Gill made “false representations” and supplied “fake quotations” to support funding applications. Gill is the director of two pharmaceutical companies, Sync Chem Ltd and Collateral Ltd, and operates four pharmacy businesses in Wolverhampton—Collateral, Your Pharmacy First, Low Hill Pharmacy, and Fallings Park Pharmacy.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the government introduced grants to support local businesses. As part of this initiative, the City of Wolverhampton Council launched the Relight Programme and allocated extra funding to help businesses improve their premises and increase carbon efficiency.

Businesses could apply for two grants and, if they met the qualifying criteria, could receive up to £5,000 for each successful application. According to the council, Gill submitted eight grant applications to the programme and had the potential to receive a total of £40,000. However, the council’s Counter Fraud Team were alerted to “discrepancies with the quotations” supplied by Gill.”Upon investigations, it was discovered that Gill had submitted “fake quotations in support of his grant applications,” the council said.

“Following a detailed investigation, Gill was charged with 18 offences of dishonesty and Sync Chem Ltd and Collateral Ltd were charged with six offences of dishonesty, all under sections 1, 2 and 7 of the Fraud Act 2006,” it stated.

Gill denied the charges but was subsequently found guilty on all counts at Dudley Magistrates Court on 21 February.He was sentenced to 20 weeks imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, ordered to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within a year. Additionally, he was ordered to pay £3,000 in costs and a £128 victim surcharge.His two companies, Sync Chem Ltd and Collateral Ltd, were fined £14,690 and £8,690 respectively.

“You have been convicted for being fully involved in fraud and your attempts to exploit a system to assist legitimate businesses,” district judge Graham Wilkinson told Gill during sentencing.He added that Gill had shown “no remorse.”

Councillor Louise Miles, cabinet member for resources at the City of Wolverhampton Council, condemned the abuse of the scheme, stating: “The Relight Programme was designed to support local business through, and to recover from, the Covid-19 pandemic, and not to be abused in the way that it was by Sundip Gill.

”She reaffirmed the council’s “zero tolerance” policy towards public sector fraud.“It is far from a victimless crime, and its impacts ripple through our society, affecting every individual and the services we all rely on, and we will not hesitate to take action in instances like this,” she added.

city of wolverhampton councilcovid19fraudgrant applicationspharmacy fraudcovid fraud

Related News

The science of pranayama: Unlocking energy through breath
Spirituality

The science of pranayama: Unlocking energy through breath

Ashwini Guruji
obesity-representational-iStock
Health

Global obesity to reach 3.8 bn by 2050; India among worst affected: Study

Ramadan fasting secrets: How going hungry could unlock a longer, healthier life
Spirituality

Ramadan fasting secrets: How going hungry could unlock a longer, healthier life

Millie Bobby Brown
Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown claps back at media over body scrutiny and unrealistic beauty standards

More For You

Leicester council tax rise to hit residents in April

Council leaders hope a government funding review will ease budget strain

Leicester council tax rise to hit residents in April

Hannah Richardson

LEICESTER residents will see a hike in their bills from the start of April after the city council last Wednesday (19) agreed a 4.99 per cent increase in council tax, the highest possible rise.

It means band B properties in the city will pay an additional £1.44 per week for city council services, raising around £3 million in additional funding for the authority. Elected members also agreed a 2.7 per cent jump in rents for council tenants, which will raise an additional £2.63m.

Keep ReadingShow less
LEAD Amit 1 INSET Rishi Sunak GettyImages 1258681655
Rishi Sunak

Sunak backs prostate cancer screening

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak has been named an ambassador for Prostate Cancer Research, supporting its campaign for a national screening programme for men at high risk of the disease.

The announcement follows Sunak’s visit to Oxford BioDynamics last week, where he learned about the EpiSwitch PSE blood test, which can detect prostate cancer with 94 per cent accuracy. This is seen as a major improvement over the commonly used PSA test.

Keep ReadingShow less
Lisa Nandy unveils £270m funding to make arts more accessible

Lisa Nandy

Lisa Nandy unveils £270m funding to make arts more accessible

CULTURE secretary Lisa Nandy has unveiled a £270 million investment backed ‘Arts Everywhere’ Fund to revitalise the UK’s “crumbling” arts and culture infrastructure after the Covid pandemic.

In a lecture last Thursday (20) at Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace, Nandy said the new fund was needed to meet the vision of making the arts accessible to all and mentioned British Asian filmmaker Gurinder Chadha’s 2002 boxoffice hit Bend Like Beckham to illustrate the point.

Keep ReadingShow less
His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha

BAPS makes education commitment as it buys school site in south London

Harrison Galliven

THE John Whitgift Foundation has completed a £7.5 million sale of its Old Palace pre-school and primary school site to BAPS, which has promised to invest in the south Croydon School after it closed its doors last summer, writes .

The prep and primary school on south Croydon’s Melville Avenue closed last July after serving many years as a high-performing girls’ school.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sunil-Mittal-UK-HC

Lindy Cameron, British high commissioner to India, presented the medal to Sunil Mittal in New Delhi. (Photo: X/@Lindy_Cameron)

Honorary Knighthood medal presented to Bharti chairman Sunil Mittal

BHARTI Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Mittal received the insignia of the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) on Saturday.

The medal was presented at a special investiture ceremony held at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi, attended by Mittal’s friends and family.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc