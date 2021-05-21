Covid-19: UK could be at start of a third wave, warns expert

AS Britain emerges with easing of restrictions, an infectious diseases expert says the country could be at the start of a third wave of coronavirus.

Professor Andrew Hayward, from University College London, said he was “very concerned” about the new variant that was first found in India.

On Thursday (20), UK reported 2,874 new cases, the highest since April 19. When asked on BBC Breakfast if the country was at the start of the third wave, Hayward said: “I think so.”

Prof Hayward, who is a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, is not in favour of people travelling widely and warned that UK should not “waste the opportunity” offered by vaccination.

“I think what we can see is that this strain can circulate very effectively,” he said.

“Although it was originally imported through travel to India, it’s spread fairly effectively, first of all within households and now more broadly within communities.

“So I don’t really see why it wouldn’t continue to spread in other parts of the country.”

However, the government maintains it was “still too early” to determine whether the Indian variant could delay lifting of all restrictions on June 21.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “At the moment we are keeping a very close eye on the data. There is still, similar to yesterday, not been any significant changes that currently suggest we need to change our course of action.”