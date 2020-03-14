COVID-19: Indian IT giant Infosys vacates building in Bangalore

INDIAN software major Infosys has vacated one of the buildings in Bangalore, South India, after a team member was suspected for coronavirus (COVID-19).

As many as 30,000 software professionals work in the 81-acre green campus.

“To ensure preparedness, we are evacuating only the IIPM building as a precautionary measure on receiving information that a team member from the building may have been in proximity to COVID-19 suspect,” said Infosys Bengaluru development centre head Gururaj Deshpande.

“Please note that this is only to ensure the safety of our employees and we will sanitise the place for our safety,”

The Infosys campus in the Electronic City has over a dozen buildings housing its development centres and corporate house since the 1990s.

“We request you to refrain from believing in or spreading any information that is hearsay/rumours via any of the social media channels,” the company said.

The Infosys development came on a day when the Karnataka government advised all the IT and biotech firms across this tech hub to allow their employees to work from their homes for a week to avoid risking them to the Covid-19 outbreak.