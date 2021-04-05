Covid-19: Deaths, new infections in UK plummet

UK is now witnessing a decline in its daily Covid-19 deaths and new infections, with the country having had eased restrictions.







On Sunday (4), UK recorded just 10 coronavirus deaths as new daily Covid-19 infections fell to 2,297.

According to reports, in the past 24 hours 97,328 people received their first dose of a vaccine, while 176,240 received their second dose.

More than five million people so far have now been fully vaccinated in the country.







With lockdown measures having been eased with six people from different households allowed to meet outside, people enjoyed a sunny Easter on Sunday (4).

Prime minister Boris Johnson today (5) will announce further easing of restrictions that would include guidelines on international travel this summer.

Overseas travel will follow “traffic light” system and according to officials non-essential travel is not expected to resume before May 17.







Under the traffic light system a traveller is required to take at least two Covid-19 tests. The first test 72 hours before boarding a UK-bound flight while the second two days after landing in the country.

The second one would be to check if the passenger had not picked any mutant strain.

Countries will be graded green, amber or red depending on their vaccination rates and Covid caseload.







Travellers having had taken two does of the vaccine would need fewer tests after returning from low-risk countries, and may have to quarantine for 10 days following stays in medium-risk countries.





