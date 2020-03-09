COVID-19: BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir cancels events

ALL events and sabhas (religious assemblies) at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, London, have been cancelled or postponed until further notice due to the outbreak of coronavirus in UK and Europe, a communication from the Mandir said.

Besides, all planned local sabhas and events at all BAPS mandirs and centres across UK and in Europe are also cancelled or postponed.

However, Darshan, Arti and Abhishek (where applicable) at all BAPS mandirs will remain open as usual.

Further information will be provided to local lead volunteers, it further said. All group and school visits will also be cancelled until further notice.

Devotees can view the daily darshan of the murtis at London Mandir on the website.

Information regarding events in April 2020, including the visit of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj to UK, will be conveyed once it is available, a statement said.

“This guidance is for UK and Europe only. Other BAPS centres worldwide will provide relevant guidance according to the situation in their respective areas,” it further said.

The Mandir administration advised people to avoid all non-essential travel, especially for the elderly and the weak.