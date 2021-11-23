Website Logo
News

Court orders to deport illegal immigrant Lakhu Odedra to India

Representational image (iStock)

By: Pramod Thomas

A court in Leicester has jailed an Indian who came to the UK five years ago and became owner of a clothing factory in the city for forging documents, reported Leicester Mercury.

Lakhu Odedra, also known as Lakhu Patel, had studied in the UK until 2012 when his student visa expired and he had to return to India, Leicester Crown Court court heard.

Later, Odedra obtained a forged Portuguese passport and identity card under the name of Lakhu Patel and in August 2016 he flew back to England, settling in Leicester and working for an Indian clothing manufacturer.

He obtained further documents using his fake name to have his wife brought over from India and since January 2019 they have had two children, the report added.

In September, the immigration services raided his home in Sandal Avenue, Belgrave, Leicester, and found the forged documents.

Odedra was jailed for two years and three months and after his release from jail he is set to be deported to India.

Odedra’s barrister Ishan Dave said that he had always worked hard, paid taxes and only committed the offences to get a better life for himself and his wife.

“He lived in India with his parents but he found work hard to come by. He took the decision to come here, not to commit offences or be a burden on the state, but to make a better life for his family,” Dave was quoted as saying by Leicester Mercury. 

“He came here with nothing. He worked in a legitimate job, he paid tax, paid council tax and he has not offended. My client became owner of a clothing factory. There was “some element of nobility” to Odedra’s story.”

Judge Mark Watson said: “You have been a hard worker, but these types of offences are committed by those just wanting a better life for themselves. The courts recognise this, but also recognise that deterrent sentences are needed,

“You didn’t arrive in the UK to offend or exploit the resources of this country, but these offences are so serious that only an immediate custodial sentence can be passed.”

Odedra, who had admitted four fraud offences and one immigration offence for bringing his wife to the UK illegally, wept as the judge jailed him.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

