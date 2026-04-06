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“Cost of dying” climbs as gas prices push cremation expenses higher

UK funeral costs climb as gas prices push cremation expenses higher

Funeral
The “cost of dying” climbs as gas prices push cremation expenses higher
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Teena Jose
By Teena JoseApr 06, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business coverage, with a particular focus on the UK property market. A postgraduate in financial journalism, she reports on market trends, hidden economic shifts and the financial realities shaping business ecosystem. Her work also includes profiling high-profile business leader for the Asian Business Awards, and conducting in-depth interviews across the UK business landscape. Alongside her reporting, she produces daily digital video content exploring business, property and economic developments.

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  • Average UK funeral cost rises to £4,623, outpacing inflation.
  • Cremation costs are increasing faster, linked to higher gas prices.
  • Regional spikes seen, with London and Scotland reporting sharper rises.

The rising cost of living in the UK is now being felt in an unexpected place — funerals.

New research suggests the ongoing conflict involving Iran is beginning to push up funeral costs, as higher global gas prices filter into everyday services. The link may not be obvious at first, but it becomes clearer when you look at how cremations are carried out.

Most crematoriums in Britain rely on gas, whether natural gas or liquefied petroleum gas. As energy prices climb, so do the costs of operating these facilities. That, in turn, is being passed on to families.

According to a study by Pure Cremation, the average traditional funeral now costs £4,623, up 1.3 per cent, or £61, since January. That increase is believed to be running ahead of broader inflation, which stood at around 3 per cent annually based on latest official figures.

Cremations driving the increase

The rise is not evenly spread across all types of funerals. Cremations appear to be leading the increase.

The average cremation now costs £4,293, up 1.4 per cent since January, while burial costs have risen more slowly, increasing by 1 per cent to £6,129. The study suggests this gap is “likely linked” to rising fuel costs tied to the conflict, as quoted in a news report.

This reflects a wider dependency on gas within the sector. While a small number of electric cremators exist, most facilities still rely on traditional fuel sources. The government has indicated more electric alternatives could be introduced in the coming years, though that shift is expected to take time.

There are also signs that global energy pressures are feeding into local realities more quickly than expected. In countries such as India, reports have emerged of gas shortages disrupting cremation services altogether, highlighting how sensitive the system can be to supply shocks.

A changing funeral landscape

The data also points to regional differences. Funeral costs in London have risen by nearly 2 per cent, or £116, since January, while Scotland has seen increases just above 2 per cent. These variations suggest local market conditions are shaping how the cost pressures are being felt.

At the same time, the way people approach funerals is evolving. Attended cremations remain the most common choice, making up 53 per cent of services, according to insurer SunLife.

However, direct cremations — a simpler, lower-cost option without a formal service — have grown steadily since the pandemic and now account for more than a fifth of funerals. Burials, meanwhile, make up about 26 per cent.

The broader picture seems to point to a shift. As costs rise, families may be rethinking how they mark end-of-life moments, balancing tradition with affordability.

crematoriums in britainglobal gas pricesinflationuk funeral costcremation

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