Burnham sets out school reforms with technical subjects from age 14

SECONDARY school pupils in England will be able to study technical subjects such as manufacturing and artificial intelligence alongside core academic subjects from Year 10 under reforms announced by prime minister Andy Burnham.

The government said the new courses would be linked to local industries and give pupils a clearer pathway into work.

Students will continue studying maths, English and science while also having the option to combine them with technical education.

The courses will include work experience and links with local employers. The BBC reported that the government expects the new pathways to be operating in some areas by 2028.

Writing in the Times, Burnham said: "In the age of AI, practical and technical skills haven't become less valuable - they've become more valuable than ever. Britain will need brilliant engineers, electricians and cybersecurity experts more than ever before.

"For the first time, technical education will be at the heart of our curriculum, not bolted onto the sides."

The announcement follows data showing more than one million young people across the UK were not in education, employment or training at the start of this year.

The reforms will apply only in England and build on initiatives such as the Greater Manchester Baccalaureate launched in 2024.

Education secretary Lucy Powell said the plans marked the "start of a real shared effort with employers, businesses, mayors and councils to design an education system that connects young people to jobs and careers in their local area".

School leaders welcomed the plans but called for more detail on funding and implementation. The reforms have also drawn responses from opposition parties and education groups, who raised concerns about flexibility and practical delivery.