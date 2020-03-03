Coronavirus: Positive cases in India may rise

Twenty-one Italian tourists and three Indian tour operators have been sent to an ITBP quarantine facility in Delhi, India on Tuesday (3) for suspected coronavirus exposure.

The foreigners include 13 women and eight men. They were in the same group of which an Italian and his wife have tested positive in Rajasthan.

Three Indians, who were accompanying this Italian group as tour operators, have also been sent to the ITBP facility in south-west Delhi, Indian officials said.

All these people, staying at a five-star hotel in south Delhi, have been put in “preventive isolation” at the ITBP camp and their samples will be taken on Wednesday, reports said.

Meanwhile, the wife of the Italian tourist, found to have been infected with coronavirus, also tested positive for the virus on Tuesday.

Her blood samples are being sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for another test.

“The wife of the Italian tourist also developed symptoms and samples were collected. The report indicates positive signs of the virus in her. For further confirmation, we are sending her sample to the NIV, Pune,” an official said.

With this total positive coronavirus cases in India have jumped to seven.

Reports say that suspected cases have emerged from the Eastern Indian state of Odisha as well.

A couple, who have a travel history to Singapore, is now under observation there.

The Italian couple has been kept in isolation at the Jaipur’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

The centre already has 112 people, 76 Indians and 36 foreigners, since February 27 after they were evacuated by an IAF plane from Wuhan in China, the epicentre of the coronavirus.

The first samples of these 112 people had tested negative when reports came in last week.