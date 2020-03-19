Coronavirus crisis: Varun Dhawan responds to rumours of Coolie No. 1 getting postponed

Rumours are doing the rounds in Bollywood that the makers of the forthcoming film Coolie No. 1 may move off its release as the May 1 release date for the Varun Dhawan starrer seems impossible to meet in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to reports, the makers are yet to complete the patchwork which includes a song. Additionally, all post-production work is also pending. With all shooting activities coming to a complete halt due to the Coronavirus crisis we hear that David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan have collectively decided to defer the release date of Coolie No. 1 from May 1 to May-end or the first week of June.

While David Dhawan refrained from spilling any beans, Varun Dhawan when asked about the postponement of Coolie No. 1, said, “I guess we are also reviewing the situation like everyone else at the moment.”

A source close to the development informs an entertainment portal, “Coolie No. 1 is an important release for Varun. His last two films Kalank (2019) and Street Dancer (2020) were flops at the box office. Coolie No. 1 is a home production. The Dhawans won’t take a risk with the release. It will come only when the virus threat recedes.”

Coolie No. 1, as the title suggests itself, is an official remake of the 1995 comic-caper of the same name. While the original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as the lead pair, the remake features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles. David Dhawan, who directed the original, is calling the shots for the remake as well. Apart from helming the film, Dhawan is also co-producing it with Vashu Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment.