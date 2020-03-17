Cancer Research UK
Mental Health Media
Elephant Atta
College of Policing
Trending Now

Coronavirus cannot keep Katrina Kaif away from working out


Instagram: Katrina Kaif
Instagram: Katrina Kaif

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, currently in Mumbai, gyms, malls, theatres, schools, and colleges are shut. Well, our Bollywood celebs love to do workout and stay fit, but right now they can’t do it as gyms are shut.

However, coronavirus has failed to keep Katrina Kaif away from working out. As the gyms are shut the actress is working out on the terrace of her home. On Instagram, she posted a video with fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in which she is doing easy workouts and is also telling her fans to do so.

Katrina captioned the post as, “#WorkoutatHome Can’t go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 😊 1⃣ Squat & Side Leg Lifts – 3 sets x 20 reps 2⃣ Reverse Lunge – 3 sets x 15 reps 3⃣ Situp – 3 sets x 20 reps 4⃣ Pushup – 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups) 5⃣ Plank to ‘T’ – 3 sets x 15 reps 6⃣ Mountain Climbers – 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets.”

We must say that Katrina is surely an inspiration for many when it comes to being fit.

Talking about her movies, Katrina will next be seen on the big screen in Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar. The film was supposed to hit the screens on 24th March 2020, but due to coronavirus, the movie has been postponed. The new release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Stock system
GG Developers
Sona tours

Most Popular

Lord Rami recalls mother as he backs women's empowerment

Tilda to support new, expectant mothers in Bangladesh

Restaurant offers free meal for people in Covid-19 isolated

Pressure mounts as Finablr eyes for possible insolvency

Indorama Ventures secures Thailand’s first sustainability loan