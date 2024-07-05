  • Friday, July 05, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Corbyn retains his seat as independent

Jeremy Corbyn resigned as Labour leader in 2019 after the party suffered a humiliating defeat, and Starmer later threw him out of the parliamentary party

Jeremy Corbyn (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Shajil Kumar

Veteran left-winger Jeremy Corbyn won his parliamentary seat, beating the candidate of the Labour Party he used to lead and promising to be a thorn in the side of Keir Starmer’s incoming government after an acrimonious falling out with his successor.

Corbyn resigned as Labour leader in 2019 after the party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935, and Starmer threw him out of the parliamentary party less than a year later, accusing him of undermining efforts to tackle anti-Semitism.

Starmer is now set to succeed where Corbyn failed and become prime minister, having tacked towards the centre-ground, and he often cites Corbyn’s exclusion from Labour ranks in parliament as a sign of how he has changed the party.

However, in a bitterly contested vote in Corbyn’s north London constituency of Islington North, which he has represented since 1983, he hung on to the seat, defeating Labour candidate Praful Nargund by 24,120 votes to 16,873.

“This result is to me a resounding message from the people of Islington that they want something different, they want something better,” Corbyn said.

An avowed socialist, Corbyn took charge of the Labour Party in 2015 after a bruising election defeat, shifting the party sharply from the centre ground and energising his supporters.

He led Labour through the 2016 vote to leave the European Union and fared better than expected against Theresa May’s Conservatives in 2017, until a crushing defeat to her successor Boris Johnson prompted his resignation.

His leadership of the Labour Party was extremely divisive, with supporters saying his popular policies were drowned out by negative media coverage, and critics attacking his approach to Brexit, handling of anti-Semitism allegations and lack of personal appeal in Labour’s traditional heartlands.

An ardent pro-Palestinian activist, Corbyn said that the people who voted for him were “looking for a government that on the world stage will search for peace, not war, and not allow the terrible conditions to go on in Gaza at the present time.”

Both the ruling Conservatives and the resurgent Labour party have said they want the fighting in Gaza to stop, but have also backed Israel’s right to defend itself – angering some among the 3.9 million Muslims who make up 6.5% of Britain’s population.

In a sign of how Labour’s approach to the war in Gaza has lost them support in some areas, another independent candidate who had been endorsed by Corbyn, Shockat Adam, beat prominent Labour figure Jonathan Ashworth in Leicester South.July 5 (Reuters) – Veteran left-winger Jeremy Corbyn won his parliamentary seat, beating the candidate of the Labour Party he used to lead and promising to be a thorn in the side of Keir Starmer’s incoming government after an acrimonious falling out with his successor.

Corbyn resigned as Labour leader in 2019 after the party suffered its worst election defeat since 1935, and Starmer threw him out of the parliamentary party less than a year later, accusing him of undermining efforts to tackle anti-Semitism.

Starmer is now set to succeed where Corbyn failed and become prime minister, having tacked towards the centre-ground, and he often cites Corbyn’s exclusion from Labour ranks in parliament as a sign of how he has changed the party.

However, in a bitterly contested vote in Corbyn’s north London constituency of Islington North, which he has represented since 1983, he hung on to the seat, defeating Labour candidate Praful Nargund by 24,120 votes to 16,873.

“This result is to me a resounding message from the people of Islington that they want something different, they want something better,” Corbyn said.

An avowed socialist, Corbyn took charge of the Labour Party in 2015 after a bruising election defeat, shifting the party sharply from the centre ground and energising his supporters.

He led Labour through the 2016 vote to leave the European Union and fared better than expected against Theresa May’s Conservatives in 2017, until a crushing defeat to her successor Boris Johnson prompted his resignation.

His leadership of the Labour Party was extremely divisive, with supporters saying his popular policies were drowned out by negative media coverage, and critics attacking his approach to Brexit, handling of anti-Semitism allegations and lack of personal appeal in Labour’s traditional heartlands.

An ardent pro-Palestinian activist, Corbyn said that the people who voted for him were “looking for a government that on the world stage will search for peace, not war, and not allow the terrible conditions to go on in Gaza at the present time.”

Both the ruling Conservatives and the resurgent Labour party have said they want the fighting in Gaza to stop, but have also backed Israel’s right to defend itself – angering some among the 3.9 million Muslims who make up 6.5 per cent of Britain’s population.

In a sign of how Labour’s approach to the war in Gaza has lost them support in some areas, another independent candidate who had been endorsed by Corbyn, Shockat Adam, beat prominent Labour figure Jonathan Ashworth in Leicester South.

Related Stories

News
Reform leader Farage wins in Clacton
News
Defence secretary Shapps loses Welwyn Hatfield
News
First seat for Reform, Anderson wins Ashfield
News
Galloway fails to retain Rochdale
NEWS
Labour to win massive election majority, exit poll shows
News
Sunak expected to remain Tory leader if party loses election: Report
HEADLINE STORY
Inside pics of Anant, Radhika’s ‘Mosalu’ ceremony out
News
Voting begins, trends favour Labour
News
Exclusive: Starmer says Labour needs wealth creators as party courts Asian businesses
News
Johnson tries to fire up flagging Tory campaign
News
New poll predicts Labour winning 484 of the 650 seats
News
Economic warnings dominate the final day of campaign

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
corbyn-wins-election
Corbyn retains his seat as independent
nigel-farage-wins-election
Reform leader Farage wins in Clacton
Grant Shapps
Defence secretary Shapps loses Welwyn Hatfield
starmer-labour-party
People have voted for change: Starmer
lee-anderson-wins-ashfield
First seat for Reform, Anderson wins Ashfield
galloway-loses-rochdale
Galloway fails to retain Rochdale