  • Monday, July 10, 2023
Confirmed: ‘RRR’ to have a sequel but SS Rajamouli may not direct

Rajamouli is presently busy with his next film tentatively titled SSMB 29.

RRR poster (Photo from T-Series’ Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

The sequel to the global blockbuster RRR has been confirmed. If reports are to be believed, the film is expected to commence filming soon. Screenwriter of the Oscar-winning film and filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad has confirmed that a sequel to the epic film is in the pipeline.

In an interview with a Telugu channel, Prasad said, “We are planning to make a sequel of Ram Charan and NTR’s RRR. The movie will be directed by SS Rajamouli or someone else under his supervision.”

RRR prides itself on being the first Indian feature film to receive an Oscar. Its song “Naatu Naatu by MM Keeravani bagged the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards.

RRR was one of the biggest Indian films of last year, which broke several records at the box office. The big-ticket film was directed by SS Rajamouli and had a star-studded cast, including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, and Ajay Devgan, among many more.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli is presently busy with his next film tentatively titled SSMB 29. It stars Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. It is going to be an Indiana Jones-like adventure film.

After completing SSMB 29, Rajamouli is likely to work on his interpretation of the Hindu epic Mahabharata, which will be a 10-part franchise. His busy schedule may restrict the filmmaker from returning to direct the sequel of RRR.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

