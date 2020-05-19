Confirmed: Malang 2 in the works

The makers of Malang (2020) have confirmed a sequel to the romantic psychological thriller. Helmed by hit filmmaker Mohit Suri, Malang entered theatres on 7th February and turned out to be an instant hit at the box-office. The movie had Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in starring roles.

Talking to a newswire, producer Ankur Garg confirmed that director Mohit Suri and producer Luv Ranjan have already started working on a sequel to the superhit musical film. “We are thankful to the audience who has shown such a phenomenal response to our film Malang after the theatres, now on OTT. While people are enjoying Malang on Netflix, yes, we are coming up with Malang 2. Mohit and Luv are working on the sequel and more details will follow soon.”

In an earlier interview, Suri had also hinted at the possibility of a sequel to Malang. “Did you recognise whose voice was there in the last scene? There was an interesting scene in the end. We will come out with the twist of that later,” the helmer had said.

Talking about the thunderous success of the movie, the director had said, “Everything was unconventional about it, and then the kind of response that we got is definitely very encouraging. I got responses from people who have probably never watched my films before. In the kind of limitations we had, I think, whenever you are confined, your creativity goes to break the barrier.”

Malang revolves around a young man who goes on a killing spree after getting separated from his pregnant girlfriend in a police encounter. The movie is replete with several mind-boggling twists and turns which keep you on the edge of your seat.

Malang is currently trending on Netflix.