Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 404,211
Total Cases 30,663,665
Today's Fatalities 930
Today's Cases 43,733
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 404,211
Total Cases 30,663,665
Today's Fatalities 930
Today's Cases 43,733

Entertainment

Confirmed: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh to lead Pavitra Rishta 2.0

Ankita Lokhande (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

After months of speculations, it is confirmed that actress Ankita Lokhande is set to return to reprise her popular role of Archana Deshmukh in the sequel to her hugely successful daily soap Pavitra Rishta.

Joining her on the cast will be Indian television heartthrob Shaheer Sheikh who has come onboard to play Manav Deshmukh, a character originally essayed by late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While Pavitra Rishta aired on ZEE TV, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 has been designed as a streaming show, set to premiere on ALTBalaji.

Talking about the upcoming show, casting director Adityoa Suranna told a publication, Pavitra Rishta 2.0 is completely digital. To be honest, it is a challenge for everybody. The task is not only for me but also for the actors who have been locked. If we have seen something already, we have already set a benchmark. If this was a new show, whatever we would do, would be fresh for people. But already all of us have a benchmark.”

Suranna continued, “It is not only for me but for the actors, directors and for everyone. There are two people (from the old cast), Ankita Lokhande is playing Archana’s part, Usha ma’am is playing her part. We have already seen them and have loved them. But for the rest of the actors, they have a challenge, especially for Manav, for Shaheer Sheikh, it is a big challenge to live up to that space. But at the same time, it is a challenge for directors, me and other actors as well.”

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, Pavitra Rishta made Ankita Lokhande and Sushant Singh Rajput a household name in India. The show ran from 2009 to 2014 on ZEE TV and remained one of the top-rated shows throughout its run.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Veteran actress Vyjayanthimala remembers Naya Daur, Madhumati, and Gunga Jumna co-star Dilip Kumar
Entertainment
Exciting details emerge on John Abraham’s character in Pathan
Entertainment
Junglee Pictures nabs rights to make a film on Jeevajothi Santhakumar
Entertainment
Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister pay their tribute to legendary Indian actor Dilip Kumar
Entertainment
Allu Arjun resumes filming his multilingual film Pushpa
HEADLINE STORY
Dilip Kumar: Life and times of Hindi cinema’s greatest actor
Entertainment
Dharmendra opens up about his character in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki…
Entertainment
KGF Chapter 2: Makers hint at announcing the new release date soon
E-GUIDE
Pran: A-Z of a legendary villain
Entertainment
Esha Deol all set to make a comeback with Ajay Devgn’s Rudra –…
E-GUIDE
Relatable novel mixes up humour with plenty of twists
E-GUIDE
Thrilling step back in time
Eastern Eye

Videos

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar passes away at 98
Akansha Ranjan Kapoor on Ray, playing strong characters, not winning…
Haseen Dillruba Movie Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Veteran actress Vyjayanthimala remembers Naya Daur, Madhumati, and Gunga Jumna…
Exciting details emerge on John Abraham’s character in Pathan
Junglee Pictures nabs rights to make a film on Jeevajothi…
Confirmed: Ankita Lokhande and Shaheer Sheikh to lead Pavitra Rishta…
Pakistan’s President and Prime Minister pay their tribute to legendary…
Allu Arjun resumes filming his multilingual film Pushpa