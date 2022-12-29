Website Logo
  • Thursday, December 29, 2022
Condition of PM Modi’s mother Hiraben improving, says family

PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the super-speciality hospital to meet his mother. He remained at the hospital for more than an hour.

By: Melvin Samuel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraben is “recovering”, a hospital in Ahmedabad where she is admitted said on Thursday.

Hiraben (99), also called Hiraba, was admitted to the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre on Wednesday morning due to some health issues.

PM Modi reached Ahmedabad from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon and visited the super-speciality hospital to meet his mother. He remained at the hospital for more than an hour.

He had also spoken to doctors at the hospital, a government-funded autonomous medical facility situated on the campus of the civil hospital.

On Thursday, the hospital in a statement said, “Smt Hiraba Modi’s health condition is recovering.” Earlier in the day, PM Modi’s elder brother Somabhai Modi said their mother’s condition was gradually improving and she had liquid food in the morning.

“Her condition is gradually improving. She is much better today, she moved her arms and legs,” Somabhai Modi told PTI.

“She even asked us, through a sign, to put her in a sitting position and also took liquid food given by the hospital. The decision about her discharge will be taken by doctors after conducting her CT Scan and MRI today,” he said.

The hospital on Wednesday said the condition of the prime minister’s mother is stable.

Hiraben lives at Raysan village near Gandhinagar city with PM Modi’s younger brother Pankaj Modi.

The prime minister regularly visits Raysan and spends time with her mother during most of his Gujarat visits.

(PTI)

